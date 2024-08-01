Tatel Ibiza: the astounding gastro-performance that breaks all the moulds

Tatel Ibiza is one of these restaurants that incorporates a touch of showbiz into its cuisine. Located at the foot of the Mediterranean, in the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, this iconic establishment has been thrilling its diners for six years with its sophisticated blend of Spanish cooking served up in an atmosphere of performance and music.

Dinner at Tatel Ibiza is a complete show thanks to the performances by singers, musicians and DJs

Vibrant, tasty and fun. Three words that perfectly describe Tatel Ibiza, the project masterminded by Manuel Campos Guallar and Abel Matutes Prats that attracts many familiar faces from the international scene every summer.

Original shows at Tatel Ibiza

Every night is a surprise at this restaurant, where guests are treated to live music and original shows while they enjoy their meal. Singers, musicians, percussionists, and DJs set the pace during dinner while guests are served traditional Spanish fare with original reinterpretations and twists.

Dishes as apparently simple as scrambled eggs with Iberian ham, an omelette with truffles or garlic prawns are elevated to a whole new level at Tatel Ibiza, combined with proposals like Tatel rice with beef chop, lobster and caviar pasta, salt-crusted seabass or grilled carabinero prawns. The meat cooked in a Josper grill is a another firm favourite at Tatel Ibiza, with the matured sirloin or the Tatel signature burger. The restaurant is the perfect setting for a great night out on the trendy island of Ibiza.