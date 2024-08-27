Portinatx Lighthouse: a must-see journey to Ibiza’s stunning Moscarter Lighthouse

Exploring the natural beauty of Ibiza isn’t complete without a visit to the iconic Portinatx Lighthouse, known locally as the Moscarter Lighthouse. This hike offers stunning coastal views, a chance to immerse yourself in Ibiza’s rugged landscape and a peek into the island’s maritime history.

The adventure begins in the charming seaside town of Portinatx, easily accessible by bus or car from Ibiza Town. The trailhead is near S’Arenal Gros, the main beach of Portinatx. From there, a well-marked path takes you along the northern coastline, where the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean are your constant companion.

Distance and difficulty

The hike to the Portinatx Lighthouse covers approximately 3.5 kilometres in total, making it a relatively short but moderately challenging trek. The path is mostly flat, with some rocky sections, particularly as you approach the lighthouse.

Hikers should wear sturdy shoes, as the terrain can be uneven. The trail is suitable for most fitness levels, but caution is advised for those with young children due to the cliffs and rocky pathways.

Points of interest along the route

For those looking to extend their journey, the northern coast of Ibiza near the Moscarter Lighthouse offers several scenic spots. A worthwhile detour is the pristine Cala d’en Serra, known for its secluded beach and turquoise waters. Another highlight is the 18th-century Torre de Portinatx, providing panoramic views of the area.

Additionally, Cala Xarraca, renowned for its crystal-clear waters and excellent snorkelling, is nearby. Surrounded by lush pine forests, this bay is an ideal spot for a peaceful retreat.

Cala Xarraca.

After completing the hike, consider visiting the nearby Ibiza Horse Valley, a sanctuary where you can learn about and interact with rescued horses.

Alternatively, spend some time relaxing at Portinatx, a picturesque beach perfect for swimming and sunbathing.

The Moscarter or Portinatx Lighthouse

Constructed between 1975 and 1978, the Moscarter or Portinatx Lighthouse stands tall at 52 metres, making it the tallest in the Balearic Islands. Its black-and-white spiral pattern is not only functional for maritime navigation but also a striking visual landmark.

The lighthouse was built to guide ships along the northern coast of Ibiza, a region known for its rocky shores and unpredictable seas.

The hike to the Portinatx Lighthouse is a must-do for anyone visiting Ibiza. Combining natural beauty and a touch of adventure, this trail offers a unique way to experience the island’s northern coast.

Remember to bring water, wear good hiking shoes and take your time to enjoy the incredible scenery along the way.