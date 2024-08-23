5 unmissable excursions in Ibiza: discover nature beauty, heritage and coastal treasures

When it comes to excursions in Ibiza, the island offers far more than just its beautiful beaches and lively nightlife. For those eager to explore, Ibiza is home to a wealth of natural wonders, historic landmarks and stunning viewpoints.

Whether you’re interested in ancient caves, coastal towers or picturesque lighthouses, here are five unforgettable excursions in Ibiza that will take you beyond the typical tourist spots.

Explore Es Culleram Cave

For a unique historical experience, the Es Culleram cave is an essential stop on any list of excursions in Ibiza. Located near Cala de Sant Vicent and nestled about 150 metres above sea level, this ancient cave was uncovered in 1907. You can reach the cave by car, with a brief walk to the entrance, or embark on a scenic hike up the hillside.

The cave is open for visits from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm, offering a fascinating glimpse into the island’s ancient past in a truly captivating setting.

Visit the Torre de Sal Rossa

For those looking to combine a beach day with a bit of history, the Torre de Sal Rossa is a perfect choice. Situated at the far end of Playa d’en Bossa, this tower, also known as Torre des Carregador, is one of the simpler excursions in Ibiza.

A leisurely walk along the beach leads you to a gentle incline where the tower stands. Open from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, this historic structure not only provides insight into Ibiza’s defensive past but also rewards visitors with panoramic views of the surrounding coastline.

Walk to Faro de Moscarter

If you’re after an excursion in Ibiza that showcases the island’s rugged beauty, head to Portinatx to visit Faro de Moscarter. This excursion takes you on a relaxed walk through a peaceful pine forest before you reach the striking black-and-white striped lighthouse, perched on the island’s northern cliffs.

The Faro de Moscarter offers a stunning contrast to the wild coastal landscape and is an ideal spot for those seeking solitude and natural beauty.

Traverse Cap des Falcò

Cap des Falcò offers one of the more adventurous excursions in Ibiza, perfect for those looking to explore beyond the beaches. Starting at the famous Ses Salines, the path takes you through a dense pine forest, past the recently restored Pou des Carbò and over the Cap des Falcò headland.

The journey ends at Es Codolar, a quiet cove that provides breathtaking views over the salt flats of Ses Salines, making this a rewarding trip for those who appreciate both nature and history.

Climb to Torre des Savinar

Among the top excursions in Ibiza, the climb to Torre des Savinar stands out for its dramatic views of the mysterious island of Es Vedrà. The path is steep but manageable, offering an excellent opportunity for those who enjoy a bit of a challenge.

Once at the top, you’ll be greeted by one of the most iconic vistas on the island. Open in the winter months without charge, this site becomes a gathering place for photographers eager to capture the stunning scenery.

Excursions in Ibiza, a choice for everyone

These excursions in Ibiza offer a mix of adventure, history and natural beauty that allow you to experience the island from a different perspective. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing walk or a more strenuous hike, these destinations are perfect for uncovering the hidden treasures that Ibiza has to offer.