Exploring the Es Canar route: a scenic hiking experience in Santa Eulària

The Es Canar route is one of the hiking trails offered by the municipality of Santa Eulària, located on the beautiful island of Ibiza. This route provides a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural landmarks and coastal scenery, making it an ideal option for both experienced hikers and casual walkers.

Overview of the Es Canar route

The Es Canar route stretches over a distance of approximately 12 kilometres, offering hikers a moderate challenge that can typically be completed in about 3 hours. The trail is characterised by its varied landscape, combining coastal views, rural paths and cultural points of interest, making it a well-rounded experience for those looking to explore the natural and historical richness of the area.

Es Canar.

Points of interest along the route

Es Canar beach: the route begins at the picturesque Es Canar beach, a popular destination known for its clear waters and relaxed atmosphere. This starting point sets the tone for the scenic journey ahead. Hippy Market Punta Arabí: just a short distance from the beach, hikers will pass the famous Hippy Market Punta Arabí, a vibrant market that has been a staple of Ibiza’s cultural scene since 1973. It’s a great place to experience local crafts, music, and food. Mercadillo de Las Dalias: continuing along the route, hikers will come across another iconic market, the Mercadillo de Las Dalias. Known for its bohemian vibe, this market is a must-visit spot for those interested in unique artisan products and a lively atmosphere.

Hippy Market Punta Arabí.

Sant Carles’ church: The trail then leads to the quaint village of Sant Carles, where the Sant Carles’ church stands. This historic church is a key landmark in the area, offering a glimpse into the island’s religious heritage. Font de Peralta: as hikers move further, they will encounter the Font de Peralta, a natural spring that has historically served the local community. It’s a peaceful spot ideal for a brief rest and reflection. Ca n’Andreu des Trull museum: another highlight of the route is the Ca n’Andreu des Trull museum, a museum that showcases traditional Ibizan life. The museum offers insights into the island’s agricultural past and is a great educational stop on the hike. Cala Llenya: the path then takes you to Cala Llenya, a serene beach that is less frequented by tourists, offering a quiet retreat with stunning views. Cala Nova: the last enclave before heading back to Es Canar, where the route ends, is Cala Nova, a beautiful beach of golden sands and turquoise waters, perfect for a relaxing end to the excursion.

Sant Carles church.

Difficulty and recommendations

The Es Canar route is classified as a moderate trail, suitable for hikers with a reasonable level of fitness. The terrain varies from flat coastal paths to more uneven rural tracks, making it important to wear appropriate footwear and bring sufficient water, especially during the warmer months.

Cala Llenya.

Whether you are seeking stunning coastal views, a cultural journey through Ibiza’s markets or simply a peaceful day out in nature, the Es Canar route has something to offer. Its combination of natural beauty and cultural richness makes it a standout among the 14 hiking trails in Santa Eulària, ensuring a memorable experience for all who embark on this journey.

Make sure to include the Es Canar route in your next hiking adventure in Santa Eulària, and immerse yourself in the diverse landscapes and vibrant culture that define this exceptional trail.

For more information, visit the official website of the Santa Eulària Town Hall.