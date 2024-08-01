Taste delicious Japanese cuisine at Minami restaurant, located in one of Ibiza’s most famous nightclubs

Dinner at Minami is always a unique experience whether you opt for a table for two; seated at the omakase bar, or around a teppanyaki table

Minami Japanese Restaurant is not your average Asian restaurant. The gastronomical experiences are elevated to a whole new level in this Japanese restaurant located in the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, where the exquisite décor artfully blends with the food which has been created to seduce the palate. 

Anything is possible at the Minami Japanese Restaurant, be it a chilled-out meal for two or a fun night out friends before hitting to the dance floor. In this department, Minami breaks all the moulds. In a very well-considered setting with large wooden tables, holograms and bamboo canes, diners can go with the flow, forget all about time and just focus on enjoying the experience.

Proposal menu at Minami Japanese Restaurant

Dinner at Minami Japanese Restaurant is a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach. Genuine sushi devotees cannot miss the chef’s proposals, ranging from the most exquisite sashimi to varied and fun maki roll suggestions. The omakase bar is the ideal choice for the real gourmets who like to sit and watch how the sushiman prepares their meal to order.

Seating a group around the island’s only teppanyaki table is always going to be fun at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. With a capacity to seat up to 14 people, it’s a space for interacting with the chef who makes a star appearance at the table and turns the cooking into a show, performing in front of diners with his knives, paddles and other utensils while he prepares delicious bites.

Minami Japanese Restaurant is the perfect fusion of gastronomy and summer fun in Ibiza.

Ctra. de Platja d'en Bossa, 10, 07817 Sant Jordi de ses Salines, Illes Balears