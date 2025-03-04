When thinking about Ibiza, most visitors picture its iconic party scene and world-famous beach clubs. However, beyond the well-trodden paths lie some lesser-known beach clubs that offer an exclusive and more relaxed atmosphere. If you’re looking for hidden gems where you can unwind with great food, stunning sea views, and a laid-back vibe, here are ten beach clubs that deserve your attention.

1. El Silencio

Nestled on the secluded shores of Cala Molí, El Silencio is a haven for those seeking a blend of art, gastronomy, and relaxation. Designed by the Balearic architecture firm Moredesign, the venue exudes rustic charm with its sandy floors and ancient Sabina beams. The culinary offerings are curated by renowned Argentinian chefs Mauro Colagreco and Federico Desseno, focusing on open-fire cooking techniques that highlight local produce. Guests can also indulge in creative cocktails crafted by master mixologist Remy Savage, all while immersing themselves in immersive art installations that rotate throughout the season. ​

Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 1

2. Tigre Morado

Tigre Morado invites visitors on a gastronomic journey that fuses Mediterranean products with the rich cultural legacy of Peruvian cuisine. Situated at Playa Port des Torrent, this beach club offers lunch, sunset views, and dinner services. The emphasis is on celebrating the flavours of Peru’s noble communities, complemented by the fruits and gifts of the region.The ambiance is further enhanced by the club’s commitment to local products and producers, ensuring an authentic dining experience. ​

Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 2 Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 3 Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 4 Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 5

Photos by Daniel Balda.

3. Abraso

This venue remains a mystery to many, but those who visit appreciate its dedication to privacy and fine dining. Set in a stunning coastal location, it offers a carefully curated menu with locally inspired dishes. A hidden sanctuary, Abraso is ideal for those seeking an exclusive escape.

4. Elements Ibiza

Located on the iconic Benniràs Beach, this restaurant offers a holistic beach club experience. Guests are welcomed into a space that combines a quality restaurant, cocktail bar, juice bar, boutique, and massage facilities. The menu caters to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with seating that overlooks the picturesque beach. Elements is also renowned for its vibrant Sunday entertainment, making it a favourite destination for both relaxation and celebration.

5. Aiyanna Ibiza

Aiyanna Ibiza embodies the essence of laid-back luxury. With its bohemian décor and panoramic views of the Mediterranean in Cala Nova, it offers a menu that emphasises fresh, daring dishes inspired by Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. The beach club also hosts regular wellness activities, including morning yoga sessions, allowing guests to rejuvenate both body and mind in a tranquil seaside setting.​

Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 6

6. Amante Ibiza

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Sol d’en Serra bay, Amante Ibiza is a picturesque beach club that offers a refined dining experience. The menu focuses on modern Mediterranean dishes, using fresh, local ingredients. Beyond its culinary delights, Amante provides morning yoga classes followed by healthy breakfasts, making it a sanctuary for those seeking relaxation and wellness amidst breathtaking natural beauty.​

Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 7 Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 8

7. Nikki Beach Ibiza

Part of the global Nikki Beach brand, the Ibiza location offers a sophisticated environment where music, dining, and entertainment converge. Situated on a beautiful beachfront in Santa Eulària, it provides guests with a menu that blends local flavours with international cuisine. The beach club is also known for its themed events and live music, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere that complements the island’s energetic spirit.​

Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 9

8. Coco Beach

Coco Beach stands out as a trendy beach club located in Playa d’en Bossa. It offers guests a luxurious setting with comfortable loungers and attentive service. The restaurant serves a variety of international dishes, with an emphasis on fresh seafood. Its location provides a serene escape from the more crowded areas, making it an ideal spot for those seeking relaxation by the sea.

9. El Chiringuito Ibiza

Situated along the expansive sands of Es Cavallet, El Chiringuito offers a nature-infused experience that indulges all the senses. The restaurant is renowned for its honest and wholesome cuisine, blending contemporary dining with the island’s traditional flavours. Set against a backdrop of Dalt Vila and Formentera, guests can enjoy a laid-back beach experience that embodies the spirit of Ibiza. ​

Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 10 Top 10 lesser-known beach clubs in Ibiza for a unique seaside experience 11

Photos by Daniel Balda.

10. Experimental Beach

Located in Cap des Falcó, near the famous ses Salines beach, Experimental Beach combines chic coastal settings with innovative cocktails and dining options. The beach club offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean, providing the perfect backdrop for sunset gatherings. With a menu that focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a bar renowned for its creative concoctions, this venue is a testament to Ibiza’s evolving beach club scene.

Discover a different side of Ibiza at its lesser-known beach clubs

If you’re looking to escape the crowds and discover a different side of Ibiza, these lesser-known beach clubs provide the ideal combination of tranquillity, exclusivity, and exceptional service. Each of these venues offers a unique take on Ibiza’s renowned beach club culture, blending excellent dining, refreshing cocktails, and spectacular views, but with a more personal and relaxed atmosphere.

Beyond their breathtaking locations, these venues embody the true essence of Ibiza—an island that values both vibrant energy and peaceful retreats. Whether you’re interested in holistic wellness at Aiyanna, fine dining at Amante, or an artistic atmosphere at El Silencio, there’s something for every kind of traveller looking for an unforgettable experience.

For those wanting to explore Ibiza beyond the typical tourist hotspots, these beautiful spots provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy the island’s stunning coastline in a more relaxed and intimate setting. Next time you visit Ibiza, take the time to step away from the mainstream and indulge in one of these hidden gems—you might just find your new favourite seaside escape.