Haven’t discovered Niko yet? This delicious Japanese restaurant in Ibiza will take you to Japan without leaving the island

The Niko Al Fresco restaurant, located on the Sun & Moon terrace of the Mondrian Hotel in Cala Llonga has started its second season with a renewed proposal. After a great reception to its launch in 2024, the restaurant is back this summer with a more extensive menu, which includes a greater selection of fish and seafood options, as well as new gastronomic experiences for those seeking something different from Japanese cuisine in Ibiza.

The most authentic Japanese tradition

Its concept maintains the essence that has distinguished it since the start – contemporary Japanese cooking, made with refined techniques, creativity and quality products. The menu combines traditional Japanese flavour with local, seasonal ingredients resulting in extremely well-executed, immaculately presented, flavoursome dishes. A formula that balances innovation and respect for tradition, and which continues to evolve.

There’s no need to travel to Tokyo to enjoy the best of Japan – you can do it right here in Ibiza.

Among the most outstanding and popular choices are the soft shell crab bao in tempura, served with home-made pickles and a smooth yellow chilli sauce; the miso-glazed black cod, which has become a firm house favourite. This year there is a wider choice of fish and seafood on the menu, offering diners wishing to explore this cuisine many more possibilities.

A restaurant between sea and mountains

The setting is another of the great features at Niko Al Fresco. Located on a hilltop, in the heart of Cala Llonga, the Sun & Moon terrace offers an outdoor space with open views of the sea and mountain, surrounded by lush vegetation. The tables are distributed for comfortably enjoying dinner in groups or with a partner in a tranquil, elegant setting. The lighting and music create a lovely atmosphere which invites you to relax and enjoy an unhurried meal.

The soundtrack to the journey

When the night falls, the restaurant adds an additional component into the mix. Diners on the terrace are entertained with live music and cultural events, a formula that worked well last year and is being repeated again this year. This type of activity makes a visit here that extra bit special and is perfect for those seeking a great atmosphere and entrainment with their dinner.

As a new addition this year Niko Al Fresco has introduced the Omakase Experience, a traditional Japanese formula that consists of leaving it up to the chef to curate a personalised tasting menu for you. This option allows you to discover the cuisine from a closer and more personalised perspective.

The flexibility of its proposal, together with a well-designed and executed menu, a friendly environment and attentive service, make Niko Al Fresco an attractive option to discover Japanese cuisine from a current point of view, yet perfectly in tune with the island.

With this second season already underway, Niko Al Fresco confirms its intention to consolidate itself on the Ibizan food scene as a restaurant specialising in Japanese cuisine with its own identity.

