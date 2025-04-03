There are places in Ibiza that transcend the concept of dining and become something more: a meeting point, a destination, a celebration of flavours and togetherness. Cas Costas is one of those places. This April, the beloved Ibiza venue is marking its ninth anniversary with an event that promises good food, great music and lasting memories — all in a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.

The Cas Costas ninth anniversary, taking place on Sunday 6 April 2025, is set to be a day-long celebration packed with rhythm, energy and joy. Starting at 1 PM and continuing throughout the day, the event will unfold at Cas Costas, located at kilometre 3 on the Sant Josep road — just a short drive from Ibiza Town.

Cas Costas turns 9 in Ibiza with live music and great food – Save the date! 1

A rock and roll birthday bash

To mark nearly a decade of culinary excellence and community spirit, Cas Costas is pulling out all the stops for its anniversary celebration. The theme this year is unapologetically rock ‘n’ roll, with three incredible live performances scheduled to electrify the afternoon and beyond.

Attendees can look forward to a musical journey led by The Rosemary Family, Soul Doctor, and Sandy Valey — three bands known for their ability to turn any event into an unforgettable concert. Expect powerful vocals, energetic guitar riffs, and a dance-inducing vibe that captures the essence of Ibiza’s eclectic spirit.

Cas Costas turns 9 in Ibiza with live music and great food – Save the date! 2

A celebration of flavour

While the sound of live rock will set the tempo, the real soul of the event lies in the food. Cas Costas has built its reputation around authentic, flavour-packed cuisine, and the anniversary celebration will be no exception. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of specialities prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients. From smoky dishes cooked over charcoal to traditional flavours of the island, every plate served will honour the restaurant’s commitment to quality and tradition.

Whether you are a regular guest or visiting for the first time, this anniversary is the perfect excuse to experience Cas Costas’ unique take on Mediterranean cooking. Their focus on seasonality, simplicity and bold taste continues to draw diners from across the island and beyond.

Cas Costas turns 9 in Ibiza with live music and great food – Save the date! 3

A day for all ages

One of the most charming aspects of Cas Costas is its inclusive, welcoming spirit — and that philosophy is at the heart of this anniversary celebration. The event has been thoughtfully designed with families in mind, ensuring that children are not just accommodated but celebrated. Alongside the music and dining, there will be special surprises and entertainment tailored to younger guests, making it a true family affair.

The spacious setting of Cas Costas allows everyone to enjoy the day at their own pace — whether lounging in the garden, enjoying a long lunch with friends, or letting the kids run free in a safe and relaxed environment.

Cas Costas turns 9 in Ibiza with live music and great food – Save the date! 4

Why Cas Costas matters

Since opening its doors nine years ago, Cas Costas has become a landmark in Ibiza’s gastronomic and social landscape. What started as a restaurant and grill has grown into a cultural hub — a place where locals and visitors alike gather to share meals, celebrate milestones, and create memories.

Its location, just a stone’s throw from some of Ibiza’s best beaches and resorts, makes it an easy stop for day-trippers and island residents alike. Yet what keeps people coming back is the atmosphere: warm, friendly and filled with a passion for food, music and meaningful moments.

This ninth anniversary is not just about looking back. It is also a celebration of the present and a toast to the future. Cas Costas continues to evolve, but it never strays from its original mission: to offer genuine hospitality in a setting that feels both down-to-earth and delightfully special.

Cas Costas turns 9 in Ibiza with live music and great food – Save the date! 5

Join the party

If you are in Ibiza on 6 April, do not miss the chance to be part of this milestone celebration. Whether you are drawn in by the live music, the delicious food, or the promise of a great day out with friends and family, Cas Costas welcomes you with open arms.

Event details:

Date: Sunday 6 April 2025

Sunday 6 April 2025 Time: From 1 pm until late

From 1 pm until late Location: Cas Costas Ibiza, km 3, Sant Josep Road

Cas Costas Ibiza, km 3, Sant Josep Road Contact: (+34) 971 30 87 55

(+34) 971 30 87 55 Email: info@cascostasibiza.com

Make a reservation, gather your people, and head to Cas Costas to experience a unique Ibizan celebration where rock meets tradition and every moment tastes better than the last.