Spring in Ibiza is the perfect time to experience the island’s vibrant food scene as top Ibiza restaurants reopen for the season. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, Mediterranean delicacies, or high-end dining, Ibiza offers a variety of culinary experiences. If you’re visiting in March or April 2025, don’t miss these must-visit venues reopening across the island.

March 2025 restaurant openings in Ibiza

La Paloma Ibiza – Sant Llorenç (Opened 7 March 2025)

One of Ibiza’s most beloved restaurants, La Paloma, is renowned for its organic, locally sourced Mediterranean cuisine. Set in a picturesque garden in Sant Llorenç, this charming eatery serves vibrant salads, fresh pasta, and homemade hummus. If you’re looking for the best farm-to-table experience in Ibiza, La Paloma should be on your list.

The ambiance is as delightful as the food, with rustic wooden tables and lush greenery creating an intimate and relaxed atmosphere.

Port Balansat – Port de Sant Miquel (Opens 14 March 2025)

For the best seafood in Ibiza, Port Balansat is a must-visit. Located in Port de Sant Miquel, this iconic restaurant is famous for its bullit de peix, a traditional Ibizan fish stew. It’s one of the best places in Ibiza to enjoy authentic seafood with stunning ocean views. The menu also features grilled sea bass, prawns, and calamari, making it a paradise for seafood lovers.

10 Ibiza restaurants with delicious food reopening soon 1

Families, couples, and solo travellers alike will appreciate the warm hospitality and delicious cuisine.

Restaurante Salvadó – Pou des Lleó (Opens 14 March 2025)

A hidden gem in Ibiza, Salvadó restaurant is known for its fresh seafood and laid-back atmosphere. Located in the scenic Pou des Lleó, it offers grilled fish and traditional Mediterranean dishes. If you’re searching for an off-the-beaten-path dining experience, this is the place to go.

The views of the rugged coastline make it an ideal spot for a long, leisurely meal paired with local wine.

10 Ibiza restaurants with delicious food reopening soon 2

Ohana Ibiza – Playa d’en Bossa (Opens 21 March 2025)

Ohana Ibiza brings tropical beach vibes to Playa d’en Bossa with its fusion of international flavours. Their menu features fresh poke bowls, ceviche, and signature cocktails.

For those looking for a stylish beachfront restaurant in Ibiza, Ohana is a top pick. The restaurant also offers live music and DJ sessions, creating a lively yet relaxed environment perfect for an evening with friends.

Restaurante Can Gat – Cala de Sant Vicent (Opens in March 2025)

Famous for its paella and arroz a banda, Can Gat is a go-to spot for traditional Ibizan cuisine. Located in Cala de Sant Vicent, this restaurant offers incredible sea views and some of the best rice dishes in Ibiza.

It has been a favourite among locals and tourists alike for decades, and its reputation for excellent service and high-quality ingredients remains strong.

10 Ibiza restaurants with delicious food reopening soon 3

April 2025 Ibiza restaurants opening

El Carmen – Cala d’Hort, Sant Josep (Opens 3 April 2025)

For a dining experience with breathtaking views of Es Vedrà, El Carmen is an essential stop. This beachfront restaurant in Cala d’Hort is renowned for its fideuà and lobster paella. If you’re looking for the best places to eat in Ibiza with a view, this is a must-visit.

The relaxed setting, with tables practically on the sand, makes it one of the most sought-after dining spots on the island.

10 Ibiza restaurants with delicious food reopening soon 4

Zuma Ibiza – Ibiza Town (Opens 17 April 2025)

For a high-end dining experience, Zuma in Ibiza Town offers world-class Japanese cuisine. Specialising in robata-grilled dishes and sushi, it’s one of the most stylish fine dining Ibiza restaurants, perfect for a sophisticated night out.

The restaurant also features an impressive cocktail menu, with expertly crafted drinks that pair perfectly with the menu’s fresh seafood and grilled meats.

Beachouse Ibiza – Playa d’en Bossa (Opens 17 April 2025)

One of the best beachfront restaurants, Beachouse Ibiza offers a mix of Mediterranean and international cuisine. Located in Playa d’en Bossa, it’s known for its seafood risotto, grilled octopus, and creative cocktails. If you’re looking for a chic beach club with great food, this is the place.

It also hosts wellness events and morning yoga sessions, making it more than just a dining destination.

The Boat House – Cala de Sant Vicent (Opening Easter Weekend, Late April 2025)

With its nautical-inspired décor and diverse menu, The Boat House is one of the most unique Ibiza restaurants. Serving everything from grilled meats to fresh seafood and gourmet burgers, it’s an excellent choice for families and groups.

The themed décor and lively yet relaxed vibe make it a standout spot for an unforgettable dining experience.

Sa Finca – Santa Eulària (Opens in April 2025)

For a rustic and cosy dining experience, Sa Finca in Santa Eulària is the perfect spot. This countryside restaurant specialises in grilled meats, tapas, and traditional Spanish dishes. If you’re looking for an authentic Ibizan restaurant in a peaceful setting, this one won’t disappoint.

With its welcoming atmosphere and excellent wine selection, it’s ideal for a romantic dinner or a relaxing meal with friends.

Where to eat in Ibiza this Spring

With so many top Ibiza restaurants reopening in March and April 2025, food lovers visiting the island will have plenty of choices. Whether you’re searching for the best seafood in Ibiza, a fine dining experience, or a casual beachfront meal, these top-rated restaurants offer something for every taste.

Be sure to book in advance, as tables fill up quickly as the Ibiza season kicks off!

Plan your Ibiza food experience

Ibiza is not just about stunning beaches and world-class nightlife; it is also a paradise for food lovers. From local seafood dishes to high-end Japanese dining, there’s something for everyone. Planning ahead and making reservations at these sought-after Ibiza restaurants will ensure that your culinary experience in Ibiza is as memorable as the island itself.

So, whether you’re visiting for a long weekend or an extended stay, make sure to explore these must-visit restaurants and indulge in the incredible flavours that Ibiza has to offer.