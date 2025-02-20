This Ibiza restaurant boasts among its ranks the ‘Best Sommelier of the Sparkling Wine Master 2024’

Ibiza restaurant Casa Jondal is celebrating after its sommelier, Brice Michaud, was crowned ‘The Best Sommelier of Sparkling Wine Master 2024’ at the prestigious Sparkling Wine Master National Competition by Tantum Ergo 2024 in Spain, according to several generic and specialised media, like 5 Barricas. The grand finale, held on 17th February at the Hall del Veles e Vents in Valencia, brought together the nation’s finest sommeliers in a competition that tested their knowledge, technique, and service skills to the fullest.

A journey to the pinnacle

The path to victory was anything but straightforward. The competition, initially slated for October during the Gastrónoma fair, faced unforeseen delays due to adverse weather conditions in Valencia. This postponement only heightened the anticipation and allowed participants more time to hone their craft. Out of the numerous aspirants, 32 sommeliers were selected to showcase their prowess in the preliminary rounds. These rounds were meticulously designed to assess a wide range of skills, from blind tastings to food pairings, ensuring that only the most proficient advanced.

The culmination saw ten exceptional finalists vying for the coveted title. Among them, Brice Michaud stood out, not only for his profound understanding of sparkling wines but also for his impeccable service and presentation. His association with Casa Jondal, a renowned establishment in Ibiza celebrated for its culinary excellence and curated wine selections, undoubtedly provided him with a platform to refine his talents.

The final showdown

The final leg of the competition was a testament to the high standards expected in the world of sommellerie. Participants were subjected to rigorous evaluations that encompassed:

Blind tastings: assessing the ability to identify and describe various sparkling wines without prior knowledge.

Food pairing challenges: demonstrating an understanding of harmonious combinations between dishes and sparkling wines.

: demonstrating an understanding of harmonious combinations between dishes and sparkling wines. Service excellence: showcasing the proper techniques and etiquette in serving sparkling wines, including the art of ‘sabrage’ or sword opening, which added a traditional flair to the proceedings.

The competition was fierce, with each finalist bringing their unique flair and expertise to the table. However, Michaud’s consistent performance and calm demeanour under pressure set him apart.

Esteemed judging panel

The integrity and credibility of the competition were upheld by a distinguished panel of judges, comprising experts in sommellerie and international wine competitions. The panel included:

Alejandro López Facorro

Anna Vicens Rubirola

Antonio Jesús Pérez Reina

Jon Andoni Rementeria Echeandia

Manuela Romeralo

María Luisa Martín

Silvia García

Their collective expertise ensured a comprehensive and unbiased evaluation of each participant’s performance.

Recognition and rewards

Securing the title of ‘The Best Sommelier of Sparkling Wine Master 2024’ is a monumental achievement in itself. In addition to the honour, Michaud received a cash prize of €3,000, a bespoke trophy featuring a Magnum bottle of Tantum Ergo Exclusive, and a personalised tastevin.

Moreover, he has been extended an official invitation to serve as a juror at the upcoming Concours Mondial de Bruxelles Sparkling Wine Session in Sardinia in July 2025. This opportunity not only amplifies his professional standing but also allows him to contribute his insights on an international platform.

Glimpse into the Ibiza restaurant Casa Jondal

Casa Jondal, nestled in the picturesque Cala Jondal beach, is more than just a dining venue; it’s an experience. Known for its emphasis on quality, sustainability, and a menu that celebrates the rich maritime heritage of the region, the restaurant has become a beacon for gastronomes and wine enthusiasts alike.

Michaud’s role as the head sommelier involves curating a wine list that complements the restaurant’s philosophy, focusing on selections that enhance the culinary journey of its patrons.

Looking ahead

The success of the Concurso Nacional Sparkling Wine Master by Tantum Ergo 2024 underscores the growing appreciation and sophistication of the sparkling wine sector in Spain. Organisers have already announced that the next edition will take place during the Gastrónoma fair on 27th October 2025. This annual event not only celebrates the talents of sommeliers like Michaud but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and excellence in the industry.

In conclusion, Brice Michaud‘s triumph is a testament to his dedication, skill, and passion for the art of wine. As he continues his journey, both at Casa Jondal and on international stages, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring sommeliers and a reminder of the heights that can be achieved with unwavering commitment.