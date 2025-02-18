This was the DJ who got Prince William on the dance floor in a legendary night in Ibiza

Prince William experienced Ibiza’s legendary nightlife firsthand when DJ Erick Morillo got him dancing at Pacha Ibiza. Famous for its vibrant club scene and stunning beaches, Ibiza has long been a favourite destination for celebrities and royalty alike. Among the many unforgettable nights on the island, one stands out—when Prince William and Kate Middleton hit the dance floor to the beats of one of the most influential house music DJs of all time.

A royal night at Pacha

Back in the mid-2000s, before their marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent a holiday in Ibiza. During their stay, they decided to experience the island’s famous club scene and chose Pacha Ibiza as their destination for the night. That evening, the DJ in charge of setting the dance floor alight was none other than Erick Morillo, a maestro of house music, known for his high-energy sets and infectious beats.

Tony Truman, a well-known Ibiza events organiser, later shared an incredible detail about that night. He revealed that the next day, Prince William personally called him to express his gratitude for an “amazing” night. The Prince even admitted that, while he hadn’t been a fan of house music before, Morillo’s performance had completely won him over. From that night on, he became a devoted house music enthusiast.

Erick Morillo: a house music icon

Born in New York and raised between Colombia and New Jersey, Erick Morillo’s passion for music began at an early age. By the age of 11, he was already captivated by the art of DJing, influenced by his neighbour, a local DJ. His big break came in 1993 with the global hit I Like to Move It, released under the alias Reel 2 Real. The track not only dominated dance floors worldwide but also became a cultural phenomenon, featuring in major advertising campaigns and later in the Madagascar film franchise.

Despite his commercial success, Morillo remained deeply committed to house music. In 1997, he founded Subliminal Records, a label dedicated to quality house music. His influence was undeniable, earning him multiple awards, including Best International DJ and Best House DJ at Ibiza’s DJ Awards.

Pacha Ibiza: more than just a club

Pacha Ibiza, founded in 1973, is much more than just a nightclub; it is an emblem of Ibiza’s world-famous nightlife. With its iconic twin cherry logo, Pacha has hosted some of the biggest names in electronic music and welcomed a diverse crowd of partygoers, from tourists to A-list celebrities and royalty.

Erick Morillo’s relationship with Pacha dates back to the late 1990s when he launched the famous Subliminal Sessions. These nights became a benchmark for high-quality house music, cementing Pacha’s reputation as a global dance music hub.

The legacy of an unforgettable night

The night Prince William and Kate Middleton danced at Pacha is a testament to the power of music to bring people together, transcending backgrounds and social status. Ibiza, with its unique and inclusive atmosphere, continues to offer one-of-a-kind experiences to visitors from all over the world.

For potential tourists, the island promises not only breathtaking scenery but also the chance to be part of unforgettable moments, where music and culture blend to create lifelong memories.

Ibiza: a royal and celebrity hotspot

Ibiza has long been a retreat for those seeking to escape the public eye and immerse themselves in a laid-back yet electrifying atmosphere. The visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton is just one example; other royals, including Princess Margaret, have also found solace and excitement on the island.

With its mix of luxury, relaxation, and world-class entertainment, Ibiza remains a top destination for both celebrities and holidaymakers.

Planning your visit to Ibiza

If this story has inspired you to experience Ibiza for yourself, here are some must-do activities:

Legendary nightlife : beyond Pacha, Ibiza is home to other world-famous clubs, including Amnesia, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, Chinois, Cova Santa, DC10 and the newcomer UNVRS, set where once was Privilege. Each offers a unique atmosphere and international DJs.

: beyond Pacha, Ibiza is home to other world-famous clubs, including Amnesia, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, Chinois, Cova Santa, DC10 and the newcomer UNVRS, set where once was Privilege. Each offers a unique atmosphere and international DJs. Idyllic beaches : whether it’s the crystal-clear waters of Cala Comte or the tranquillity of Cala d’Hort, Ibiza’s beaches provide the perfect escape before a night out.

: whether it’s the crystal-clear waters of Cala Comte or the tranquillity of Cala d’Hort, Ibiza’s beaches provide the perfect escape before a night out. Delicious local cuisine : sample traditional dishes such as bullit de peix (a local fish stew) and ensalada payesa (a rustic Ibizan salad) at one of the island’s many authentic restaurants.

: sample traditional dishes such as (a local fish stew) and (a rustic Ibizan salad) at one of the island’s many authentic restaurants. A range of accommodation : from luxury resorts to charming boutique hotels, Ibiza offers a wide range of places to stay, catering to different budgets and preferences.

: from luxury resorts to charming boutique hotels, Ibiza offers a wide range of places to stay, catering to different budgets and preferences. Cultural and historical gems: don’t miss Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s old town and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its cobbled streets and panoramic views.

Ibiza awaits

Ibiza is not just a destination; it is an experience that blends music, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you want to follow in the footsteps of royalty or create your own unforgettable story, the island is ready to welcome you.