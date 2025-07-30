Destino Five Ibiza: lots of rhythm, luxury, sophistication and unforgettable experiences

After undergoing a spectacular refurbishment, Destino Five Ibiza, the most iconic resort on the island has taken a bold new step in terms of sophistication and unforgettable experiences. A shining destination where the wild, free spirit of Ibiza is blended with irreverent hedonism. The resort is an impeccable fusion of laid-back bohemian charm and dazzling luxury.

In the heart of this new era, there are currently 159 rooms and suites, exquisitely redesigned, all with large terraces that capture Ibiza’s film-like beauty. These include the outstanding Cherry Vista rooms and Cherry Suites, that elevate pleasure to a whole new level, with private XL swimming pools, and luxurious outdoor spaces and corners for relaxing in the sun or taking a moonlit dip.

Relaxed vibes at Cielo Restaurant

The gastronomic evolution of Destino Five Ibiza is fascinating. Cielo, a finca-style restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere, perfectly embodies the spirit of carefree Mediterranean days, with incredible breakfasts and yummy lunches with seafood and grilled meats. The seafood paella is a star dish on the menu and there is a variety of delicious sharing options.

As the sun starts to set, Elia is a destination within a destination, located on a cliff overlooking Dalt Vila and Formentera, this restaurant offers Greek cuisine, prepared with soul, where fresh seafood, grilled meat, meze, and carefully selected wines are the stars of the show. Every dish is deeply rooted in authenticity, where the ingredients shine in their own light. The skilfully prepared cocktails and a selection of wines expertly guided by the house sommelier complete this sensory experience that’s so worthy of toasting.

Mediterranean bites at Playa Pacha

During the day, the Playa Pacha pool club invites you to enjoy luxury with designer sunbeds, refreshing dips in the pool, exclusive cocktails and Mediterranean nibbles in a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. A fully equipped outdoor gym and a bonfire, which takes on a life of its own on special nights, add extra depth the hotel experience.

And when the sun begins to drop, the resort’s legendary outdoor stage comes into play. Under the famous Pacha Icons brand, on some Thursdays of the season it features first class performances by acts like Marco Carola Presents Music On, who bring life to the rich musical heritage of Ibiza until October, transforming the venue into a celebration of rhythm, energy and spectacle. With additional sets from the likes of CamelPhat, Bond:Ish, Mau P, Franky Rizardo, Mason Collective and many more. These are the nights that define the soundtrack of Ibiza.

Faithful to the Pacha Group’s firm commitment to sustainability, Destino Five Ibiza is registered with the US Green Building Council, and aspires to LEED Gold certification, or higher; a testament to the resort’s carefully rethought impact on Ibiza.

