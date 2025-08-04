Located in a traditional Ibizan farmhouse with white stone walls is one of the island’s best kept secrets: El Carnicero Ibiza. Surrounded by spectacular gardens, just a stone’s throw from the city centre, this restaurant has become firmly established as a must-visit for meat lovers as well as people looking for the ultimate sensory treat.

Founded by Max D’Andrea ten years ago, El Carnicero has managed to transfer the essence of its Italian mamma restaurant to the characteristics of Ibiza. With Argentinian Emanuel Gentili at the helm in the kitchen and under the direction of Javier Rodríguez, considered a maestro of the Ibizan nightlife scene, the restaurant has managed to combine top-notch cuisine with a vibrant and immersive atmosphere that pleasantly surprises diners.

El Carnicero: a paradise for meat lovers with a party atmosphere 1

The food experience revolves around an impressive selection of premium meat cuts originating from the USA, Argentina, Australia, Uruguay, and naturally, Spain. From fabulous black Angus T-bones to juicy rib eye steaks, top and bottom sirloins and the famous Tomahawk, each cut is treated with the utmost respect, care and precision to bring out its natural flavour.

The ever-evolving menu has incorporated even more exclusive cuts such as the American tenderloin prime as well as home-made desserts that conquer with their flavours, such as their original tiramisu or artisan ice cream, which have become favourites among the regulars.

El Carnicero: a paradise for meat lovers with a party atmosphere 2

High-quality Iberian cured meats

Lovers of high quality Iberian cured meats are in luck. A special mention has to go to the ‘5 Jotas’, with freshly carved acorn-fed Iberian ham, which has been especially selected for El Carnicero, along with a wide range of Iberian products such as acorn-fed loin; presa de lomo (a prized cut of meat from the Iberian pig, specifically from the ‘presa’ or shoulder area); morcón (cured Iberian pork sausage); salchichón (top quality pork meat marinated with pepper and spices) or jabuguitos (100% Iberian acorn-fed chorizo).

The experience at El Carnicero transcends the food. Its carefully thought-out aesthetics, with a mixture of rustic elements and sophisticated details, envelops the visitor in an environment in which each space hides a surprise. The decoration helps to create different environments that adapt to every moment: from intimate dinners to celebrations with friends.

El Carnicero: a paradise for meat lovers with a party atmosphere 3

Evenings with live entertainment

The outdoor areas are an authentic delight for the senses, where cacti, vineyards and lush vegetation are perfect for an after dinner drink or even for just relaxing gazing at the stars.

The nights take on a party-like vibe with music, lights and unexpected shows, making each visit a unique and unrepeatable celebration. With a first class wine list, attentive and professional service and a refined atmosphere, El Carnicero Ibiza is not just a restaurant: it’s a parallel universe where meat reigns supreme, and the experience is unforgettable.