Sublimotion: experience the cutting-edge technology for an immersive dining adventure

When chef Paco Roncero first arrived in Ibiza with his Sublimotion project in 2013, he could never have imagined that he was going to mark a before and after in the dining scene. It was a risky and totally groundbreaking proposal and not suitable for every pocket. But it was well received, and eleven years on it continues to be one of the most exclusives attractions at the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. A meeting point for international personalities and seekers of thrills and the latest trends.

Technology bursts onto the scene at Sublimotion

The gastro-sensory experience of this restaurant is completely out of this world. What’s more, over these past eleven years Sublimotion has never stopped innovating and enhancing its unique concept, much to the amazement of all the guests that have dined at the restaurant.

Technology quite literally bursts onto the scene at Sublimotion and onto the dining room, offering an immersive experience that leaves nobody indifferent. Light shows, projections, even the changing furniture awaken unexpected emotions and sensations.

Paco Roncero’s proposal

In such a futuristic context, the food is very bit at the height of the setting and is also presented in original formats but based firmly on its roots. «Without tradition there is no innovation», declares Paco Roncero.

The flavours, aromas and textures bring out the very best in the products used to prepare the dishes and are delivered with a wine pairing that’s more than the perfect match for the occasion. Certainly a night to remember.