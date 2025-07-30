The story behind Es Ministre: from a small kiosk to a Formentera famous icon

Es Ministre restaurant is located in the very heart of the Ses Salines Natural Park of Ibiza and Formentera, right on ses Illetes beach, considered one of the best beaches in the world thanks to its white sand and crystal-clear waters. This restaurant offers a Mediterranean menu rooted in a long-standing family tradition, which has made it a complete reference point on the island.

Over 50 years of family history

Es Ministre was founded in 1971 by Víctor Serra Riera, known on the island as ‘es ministre’ (the minister). Víctor, who was a fisherman and skipper, decided to sell his daily catch on the beach and erected a kiosk in the exact same place as the current restaurant. That was over fifty years and three generations of his family ago. The restaurant is currently managed by his daughter Monika Serra and his granddaughter Mar Escandell, who run things with the same standards and take care of every detail so that the experience is as authentic as it’s always been.

The origins: from the sea to the beach

The first years weren’t so easy. Long before the current road to ses Illetes existed, Víctor used his boat to transport goods from La Savina port to his kiosk. His boat not only allowed him to sustain the business, but it opened a route of access to the beach that would later become the current road. Over time the kiosk was extended and developed, until the current restaurant was firmly established, able to meet the demands of a discerning public without losing sight of his origins.

A name with history

The name ‘Es Ministre’ was based on an anecdote among his friends. During a trip to Palma de Mallorca to a meeting to discuss tourism, Víctor carried a briefcase, which was quite unusual at the time. This earned him the nickname ‘es ministre’ among his friends, a name that stuck and became the name of his business and which today is part of the restaurant’s identity.

A Mediterranean menu featuring local produce

The menu at Es Ministre is rooted in traditional Mediterranean cuisine, made with fresh, local products. Their specialities include paellas, fideuà (similar to a seafood paella but made with pasta noodles instead of rice); lobster pasta; fried lobster with eggs, or lobster prepared in a variety of ways depending on the season. Also worthy of mention are the seafood and fish, which are fresh from the sea, as well as the premium meat. Among the starters, diners can choose from Santoñesa anchovies, tomato tartare with burrata, sea bass ceviche, or local dishes such as the seasonal salad.

In the mornings, breakfast is served until lunchtime, perfect for those who want to start the day right by the sea. The offer is completed with a varied selection of wine, cava and cocktails, as well as a shisha service for people looking for some relaxation after their meal.

The restaurant also provides a special service for yachts and boats. Thanks to its tender, they can collect guests directly from their boats and transport them to the restaurant to enjoy the food experience on dry land. A convenient and easy way to eat at Es Ministre without sacrificing a day on your boat.

A unique setting in ses Illetes

The environment at Es Ministre is another of its great appeal. Located in a protected natural park the restaurant respects the surrounding landscape and forms part of the experience of visiting ses Illetes. Eating at one of its tables isn’t just about enjoying your meal, it’s also about enjoying the tranquillity of the beach and Formentera’s unique ambiance.

More information and reservations

