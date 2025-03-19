Why everyone is talking about Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay’s exciting comeback?

With the arrival of spring, the much-anticipated reopening of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is set to take place on 11 April, just in time for Easter. More than just a hotel, this exclusive retreat perfectly encapsulates the essence of Ibiza, offering an unmatched blend of relaxation, sophistication, and indulgence.

This season promises a revamped beach club, a variety of wellness retreats, and immersive island-inspired experiences. Guests can expect exclusive events, new gastronomic delights, and a refined cocktail selection, all wrapped in the laid-back luxury that defines the Nobu experience.

A prime location with breathtaking views

Situated in an idyllic spot overlooking Talamanca Bay, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay boasts panoramic views of the Mediterranean, visible from nearly every part of the hotel. Its prime location allows guests to enjoy the serenity of the coast while remaining close to the island’s key attractions.

A short walk leads to Marina Botafoc, Ibiza’s premier yachting destination, offering easy access to boat trips to Formentera and Ibiza’s most secluded beaches. Meanwhile, the historic heart of Ibiza Town, the UNESCO-listed Dalt Vila, is just a five-minute drive away, making cultural excursions effortless.

A beach club oasis by day, a vibrant rooftop by night

During the day, guests can unwind at the newly refreshed Ibiza Bay Beach Club, soaking up the sun while enjoying the finest local cuisine. Chambao, the hotel’s beachfront dining spot, is an invitation to savour Mediterranean flavours in a relaxed setting, with tables set on the sand beneath palm trees. From leisurely family barbecues to fresh seafood platters and expertly crafted cocktails, this is the epitome of laid-back luxury.

As night falls, the energy shifts to the Rooftop, open seven nights a week. With a carefully curated programme of live performances by local artists, sunset DJ sessions, and mindful wellness experiences, evenings at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay take on a magical atmosphere, with Talamanca Bay as a stunning backdrop.

An elevated opening experience

Balancing seclusion and accessibility, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay offers a haven away from the crowds while remaining close to Ibiza’s legendary nightlife.

To mark the island’s Opening season, the exclusive Epic Beats & Special Treats package has been designed for guests who want to make the most of Ibiza’s club scene while enjoying premium hospitality. This experience includes complimentary transfers to a chosen event, VIP perks, and the ultimate recovery plan—an indulgent in-room breakfast and revitalising fresh juices, ensuring a smooth transition from night to day.

A family-friendly & pet-welcoming escape

More than just a luxury retreat for adults, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is designed with families and four-legged guests in mind.

Children are encouraged to embrace creativity and adventure at the Kids Club, where they can enjoy DJ workshops, traditional basket weaving inspired by Las Dalias, and beachside white parties. This year, young explorers can also discover the island on horseback, set sail on mini-adventures, and visit local farms, connecting with Ibiza’s natural beauty.

Meanwhile, parents can enjoy a well-deserved break while their children are entertained by the family-friendly pool, which serves Happy Bento Boxes and Nada Colada mocktails, adding a touch of playfulness to mealtimes.

Wellness & Spa: a holistic approach to wellbeing

This season, wellbeing takes centre stage at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay.

The hotel’s state-of-the-art gym has been doubled in size, now featuring specialist Pilates machines and an exclusive membership programme for external guests. This package includes 24/7 access, use of the pool and sauna, and exclusive discounts on spa treatments and dining. Every suite is thoughtfully equipped with yoga mats, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to holistic wellness.

Following the success of last season’s three-day Hikes Retreats, weekly holistic walks have now been introduced, allowing guests to connect with Ibiza’s stunning landscapes.

A new signature spa experience by Dr Barbara Sturm is also making its debut, featuring her renowned anti-ageing facial treatments, premium skincare products, and cutting-edge techniques designed to restore and rejuvenate the skin. This indulgent experience begins with a beachside breakfast at the Beach Club and concludes with an anti-inflammatory Omakase dinner at the renowned Nobu restaurant.

Mindfulness retreats by the sea

For those seeking deep relaxation and self-reconnection, the four-night Crystal Sound Sanctuary retreat, curated by wellness consultant Camilla Sheeley, offers a transformative journey through crystal meditation, breathwork, sound healing, and yoga.

This immersive programme is crafted to release stress, enhance inner balance, and rejuvenate both body and mind. The retreat includes a spa treatment at Spa by Six Senses, champagne tasting, daily breakfasts and lunches at Chambao, and a special Omakase dinner at Nobu.

Executive leadership retreats: empowering professionals

Business leaders looking to enhance their leadership skills can now participate in an exclusive retreat led by Self Space’s expert coaches.

Designed to strengthen emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and resilience, the programme integrates therapeutic creativity, stress management tools, and personalised coaching sessions.

Participants will enjoy seaside breakfasts and lunches at Chambao, along with a refined Omakase dining experience at Nobu. By the end of the retreat, attendees will gain new strategies for effective leadership, confidence-boosting techniques, and the ability to motivate teams with renewed vision and clarity.

Gourmet indulgence: a new culinary experience

Dining at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is an elevated experience rooted in exceptional quality and seasonality. This season introduces new signature dishes, including Mediterranean prawn croquettes and the chef’s special seabass with freshly harvested vegetables.

The NO&LO cocktail collection is another exciting addition, offering a range of low and no-alcohol cocktails at the Beach Deck and Chambao. Standouts include the No-Groni’s and Palomas 0%, bringing sophistication to the world of alcohol-free mixology.

A season of unforgettable moments at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

From exclusive dining experiences and immersive wellness retreats to beachfront relaxation and vibrant nightlife, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in Ibiza. With new offerings, refined experiences, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, this season is set to be one of the most extraordinary yet.

The countdown to 11 April has begun—Ibiza awaits.