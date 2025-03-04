Everything you need to know about OD Group’s new hotel in Ibiza, opening in 2026

Ibiza’s ever-evolving hospitality scene is set to welcome an exciting new development in 2026. The Coral Star Hotel, located in Cala de Bou, is undergoing a complete transformation following its acquisition by OD Group at the end of 2023. Once the current tourist season concludes, the hotel will close its doors for an extensive renovation and re-emerge two years later as the flagship property of a brand-new concept being developed by Marc Rahola Matutes’ company.

This shift represents a significant departure from the group’s original plans for the property. Initially, OD Hotels had intended to transform Coral Star into the latest addition to its Ryans hotel chain, which is known for its vibrant, youth-focused hospitality offering in Ibiza. However, as the creative process evolved, the company pivoted towards something entirely new.

A new direction for OD Hotels

While details remain under wraps, the group has confirmed that this new concept will break away from its existing portfolio and establish a fresh identity in Ibiza’s competitive hotel landscape. In an interview with Desarrollo magazine, Marc Rahola Matutes shed light on the ongoing development:

“We are in the licensing process for Coral, and renovation works will commence in the winter of 2025-26. This will be an entirely new project, distinct from anything we have done before. We are finalising the technical details and refining the product, and we look forward to revealing more in the coming months.”

Alongside Coral Star’s reinvention, OD Hotels is also preparing to launch a new brand. While the specifics remain undisclosed, this move signals the company’s ambition to diversify beyond its existing hotel collection.

Expanding OD Hotels’ presence in Ibiza

The Coral Star Hotel is not the only project that OD Hotels has in the pipeline. The group is also working on Can Ocean, an exclusive boutique hotel with just 10 rooms. This intimate retreat is still awaiting final planning approval, and the company has been particularly discreet about its design and concept.

For now, OD Hotels continues to operate Coral Star in its current form until the redevelopment process begins. Guests can still experience the hotel’s existing facilities throughout the upcoming season before it closes for its dramatic transformation.

A strategic location in Cala de Bou

Situated in Cala de Bou, just a stone’s throw from the sandy shores of Xinxó Beach, the Coral Star Hotel boasts a four-storey main building with 139 double rooms, as well as an additional structure housing 72 apartment-style accommodations. Currently, the hotel holds a three-star rating, while the apartments are classified as three-key accommodation. Both sections of the property share communal facilities, ensuring a well-integrated experience for guests.

Cala de Bou is close to Sant Antoni.

Cala de Bou, part of the larger Sant Antoni Bay area, has seen a surge in hotel development in recent years. The district is home to a growing number of modern and stylish hospitality projects, making it a sought-after location for both leisure and investment.

OD Group’s rapid growth in Sant Antoni Bay

OD Group has demonstrated remarkable dynamism in the Sant Antoni Bay area, strategically expanding its presence with key acquisitions and innovative concepts. The Coral Star project sits next to Los Felices, an upcoming property from Concept Hotel Group, reinforcing the area’s reputation as a hotspot for stylish, contemporary hotels.

Moreover, the group’s new Ryans hotel is located just 1.5 kilometres from Ryans Lola’s, an adults-only property that made its debut last summer. This highlights OD Hotels’ commitment to diversifying its offerings while maintaining a strong presence in Ibiza’s most vibrant districts.

Further adding to the area’s transformation is the future launch of Acapulco, another major redevelopment project led by Concept Hotel Group. This new hotel will replace the current Hotel Bahía de San Antonio.

The planned renovation of the Bahía de San Antonio will see the property upgraded to a four-star hotel, thanks to an investment of €2,734,306. This is part of a broader effort to elevate the accommodation standards in Sant Antoni Bay, positioning it as a more refined and competitive destination within Ibiza.

A new era for hospitality in Ibiza

The transformation of Coral Star, combined with OD Hotels’ other upcoming projects, reflects the broader evolution of Ibiza’s hospitality industry. The island is moving beyond its traditional reputation as a party destination and embracing a more diverse, design-forward, and experience-driven approach to tourism.

With this latest venture, Marc Rahola Matutes and his team are reinforcing their commitment to innovation and quality in Ibiza’s hotel sector. As details of the new Coral Star concept and OD Hotels’ emerging brand continue to unfold, all eyes will be on Cala de Bou to see how this project reshapes the landscape of boutique and lifestyle hospitality in Ibiza.

Looking ahead

With a bold new vision set to take shape over the next two years, OD Hotels is poised to make a lasting impact on the Ibiza hotel scene. Whether it’s the reinvention of Coral Star, the highly anticipated Can Ocean, or the continued expansion of the Ryans brand, the group is clearly making strategic moves to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

For now, Ibiza enthusiasts and industry professionals alike will have to wait for further announcements, but one thing is certain—the Coral Star relaunch in 2026 is set to be one of the most exciting hotel transformations on the island.