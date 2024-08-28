Cala de Bou is a picturesque area located on the western coast of Ibiza, nestled within the Sant Antoni Bay, although it belongs to the municipality of Sant Josep. This region offers a delightful blend of tranquillity and activity, making it an ideal destination for families, couples and anyone seeking a balanced Ibiza experience.

In this guide, we’ll explore everything Cala de Bou has to offer, including its beaches, dining options, accommodation and much more.

Cala de Bou: discover Ibiza's idyllic mini metropolis on the bay 1

Getting to Cala de Bou

Cala de Bou is easily accessible from various points on the island. From Ibiza Town, it’s a 25-minute drive, or you can catch a bus that takes around 40 minutes. Sant Antoni, the nearest major town, is just a 10-minute drive away, or you can take a scenic walk along the bay, which takes about 30-35 minutes. Water taxis are also available from Sant Antoni, offering a quick and scenic route to Cala de Bou.

Beaches in Cala de Bou

Cala de Bou is blessed with several beautiful beaches, each offering its unique charm:

Es Pouet Beach: this is the first beach you’ll encounter when walking from Sant Antoni. It’s a family-friendly beach with fine golden sand and shallow waters, making it perfect for children. The beach is well-served by snack bars and you’ll find additional bars and shops across the road. It’s a peaceful spot with basic facilities but no sunbed rentals.

Es Pouet beach.

Cala Pinet: located further around the bay, Cala Pinet is a lovely beach backed by smaller hotels and residential apartments. The beach features soft sands, shallow waters and a lively atmosphere with beach bars playing music. There’s a water slide at the left end of the beach, popular with both kids and adults. Sunbeds, parasols and various water sports are available.

Cala Pinet.

Cala de Bou Beach (Playa Xinxo): known as Playa Xinxo, this beach is a golden curve of sand with calm, shallow waters, ideal for families. Facilities include sunbeds, parasols, showers (though these may be turned off during droughts) and beach bars. The beach is less crowded, providing a relaxed environment. You can rent pedalos and jet skis or take a boat excursion from here.

Cala de Bou beach.

Port d’es Torrent: this beach marks the western end of the bay and is a more secluded option with a crescent of golden sand. The waters here are crystal clear and the beach is well-equipped with sunbeds, parasols, showers and restaurants. It’s a quieter beach, perfect for families looking for a peaceful day by the sea.

Port d’es Torrent.

Dining and nightlife

Cala de Bou boasts a wide array of dining and nightlife options, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. For instance, Kumharas is a legendary spot in Ibiza, known for its bohemian vibe, live music and stunning sunset views. It’s perfect for those who want to unwind with a cocktail while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. Another great choice is Restaurante Can Pujol, where you can indulge in authentic Ibizan cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood, all while soaking in the beautiful waterfront views.

For those looking for a more modern dining experience, the Tigre Morado Beach Club offers a stylish setting where Mediterranean dishes are served alongside a selection of international favourites. It’s an ideal spot for both daytime lounging and evening dinners. For a more laid-back experience, Chiringuito Es Puetó provides a casual setting with great food and drinks right by the beach, making it a family-friendly option for a relaxed meal after a day in the sun.

While these are some of the notable establishments, the area is teeming with many more restaurants and bars, ensuring that visitors have plenty of options to explore and enjoy.

Cultural venue

But, Cala de Bou is not just about beaches and nightlife; it also offers a rich cultural scene that adds depth to the visitor experience. A notable highlight is the Auditorium of Caló de s’Oli, a modern cultural centre located near the bay. This venue hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, art exhibitions, theatrical performances and cultural workshops. The auditorium has become a central hub for both locals and tourists who are interested in exploring the artistic and cultural heritage of Ibiza. Its contemporary design and versatile spaces make it an ideal location for engaging with the local culture while enjoying the serene surroundings of Cala de Bou.

Concert at Auditorium of Caló de s’Oli.

This addition to the area’s attractions underscores Cala de Bou’s appeal as a destination that offers more than just sun and sea, catering to those who appreciate both relaxation and cultural enrichment.

Accommodation options

Cala de Bou offers a diverse range of accommodation options, from luxury hotels to more budget-friendly stays, ensuring that every traveller can find something to suit their needs. Innside by Melià Ibiza Beach is a top choice for those looking for modern facilities and direct access to Cala Pinet Beach. The hotel also boasts a rooftop terrace that offers stunning views of the bay, making it a perfect spot for sunset watching.

For travellers interested in unique and artistic experiences, the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel stands out with its art-deco design and vibrant atmosphere. This hotel is ideal for those who appreciate art and want an Instagram-worthy stay. Meanwhile, Hotel Vibra Riviera offers more affordable accommodations without compromising on comfort. It provides easy access to the beaches and local amenities, making it a convenient choice for budget-conscious travellers.

Cala de Bou offers a wide variety of accommodation.

For those seeking an adults-only retreat, Amàre Beach Hotel Ibiza offers a chic and serene atmosphere, perfect for couples looking to enjoy a romantic getaway. With a range of luxurious amenities and stunning sea views, it’s a great choice for those who want to relax in style.

These examples represent just a few of the options available in Cala de Bou, but the area is rich with a variety of other hotels and accommodations, catering to different tastes and budgets.

Is Cala de Bou family-friendly?

Absolutely! Cala de Bou is particularly suited for families, with its safe, shallow beaches and a range of family-friendly accommodations and dining options. The area is quieter than other parts of Ibiza, making it a peaceful retreat, while still being close enough to the more lively areas for those who want to explore.

Cala de Bou offers a perfect mix of relaxation and activity, making it an ideal destination for all types of travellers. Whether you’re looking to unwind on the beach, explore local dining, or enjoy family-friendly activities, Cala de Bou provides everything you need for an unforgettable Ibiza holiday.