Nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Ibiza Town, Ses Figueres beach, located within the Talamanca neighbourhood, provides an ideal escape for dog lovers.

This charming stretch of coastline offers a welcoming atmosphere for both dogs and their owners, giving you the perfect opportunity to unwind by the Mediterranean Sea while your furry friend enjoys the soft sand.

Location and accessibility

Ses Figueres is situated between Benirrás Street and the edge of the Ibiza municipality, making it easily accessible from the town centre. Its proximity to key areas of the island ensures that visitors can effortlessly combine a day at the beach with other local attractions. For dog owners, it’s a convenient and scenic spot that doesn’t compromise on quality or comfort.

Relax with your pet at Ses Figueres: a tranquil dog-friendly spot in Ibiza Town 1

Dog-friendly regulations

While the beach is dog-friendly, there are a few important regulations that pet owners must follow to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone:

Leash requirement : dogs must remain on a leash at all times while on the beach. This helps maintain a harmonious environment and ensures the safety of both pets and other beachgoers.

: dogs must remain on a leash at all times while on the beach. This helps maintain a harmonious environment and ensures the safety of both pets and other beachgoers. Documentation: it is mandatory to bring your dog’s vaccination records and any other relevant documents that prove your pet meets the legal health and safety requirements. Local authorities may request these documents, so it’s best to have them on hand.

A relaxing atmosphere for all

One of the unique features that sets Ses Figueres apart from other beaches in Ibiza is the availability of benches. These comfortable seating options provide a relaxing spot for owners to sit back and enjoy the peaceful surroundings while their pets explore the sand. The beach’s calm, shallow waters make it a safe environment for dogs to splash around without any worries, adding to the overall serene atmosphere.

Relax with your pet at Ses Figueres: a tranquil dog-friendly spot in Ibiza Town 2

Why choose Ses Figueres?

If you’re looking for a more laid-back, quieter beach experience with your pet, Ses Figueres stands out as an excellent choice. Unlike some of the busier dog-friendly beaches on the island, this spot offers a tranquil environment where you can escape the crowds and enjoy a leisurely day under the sun. The beach’s location, combined with its relaxed dog-friendly policy, makes it a favourite among locals and visitors alike who are seeking a peaceful retreat.

Additional tips for visitors

Best time to visit : early mornings or late afternoons tend to be the best times to visit, as the beach is less crowded and temperatures are cooler for your dog.

: early mornings or late afternoons tend to be the best times to visit, as the beach is less crowded and temperatures are cooler for your dog. Nearby amenities : While the beach is relatively simple in its offerings, there are cafes and restaurants nearby where you can grab a bite to eat after your visit.

: While the beach is relatively simple in its offerings, there are cafes and restaurants nearby where you can grab a bite to eat after your visit. Keep it clean: always clean up after your pet to help maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the beach. There are usually bins available for pet waste.

Relax with your pet at Ses Figueres: a tranquil dog-friendly spot in Ibiza Town 3

Ses Figueres is truly a hidden gem for dog owners in Ibiza. Its calming atmosphere, combined with clear regulations and comfortable amenities, makes it the perfect destination for a relaxing day at the beach with your dog. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, this spot offers a peaceful retreat away from the island’s busier locations, ensuring both you and your pet can enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

By choosing Ses Figueres, you’re not only treating yourself to a day of leisure but also giving your furry companion the chance to enjoy Ibiza’s stunning coastline in a safe and welcoming environment.