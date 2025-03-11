IMI Group unveils 2025 summer season openings in Ibiza

IMI Group, a leading force in Ibiza’s hospitality and entertainment industry, has officially announced the eagerly awaited opening dates for its venues for the 2025 summer season. With an unparalleled selection of dining and entertainment experiences, the group is preparing to welcome visitors from all over the world to its iconic establishments, setting the stage for another electrifying summer on the White Isle.

Key opening dates for summer 2025

The group’s venues are known for delivering world-class entertainment, vibrant atmospheres, and culinary excellence. Here are the confirmed opening dates for some of Ibiza’s most beloved spots:

O Beach Ibiza : soft opening on 25 April, grand opening on 2 May.

: soft opening on 25 April, grand opening on 2 May. Chi Kee Wun : opening on 9 May.

: opening on 9 May. BAM-BU-KU : opening on 17 May.

: opening on 17 May. Ítaca : opening on 4 April.

: opening on 4 April. The Skinny Kitchen Sant Antoni : opening on 16 April (initially operating four days a week until May).

: opening on 16 April (initially operating four days a week until May). The Skinny Kitchen Ibiza Town : opening on 8 April.

: opening on 8 April. Eat Me : opening on 12 May.

: opening on 12 May. WikiWoo: opening on 25 April.

What to expect this season

With a perfect fusion of live music, exceptional gastronomy, and immersive experiences, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in Ibiza’s entertainment scene. Each venue offers a unique ambience, ensuring that visitors can enjoy a variety of experiences throughout the season.

O Beach Ibiza: the ultimate poolside party

Kicking off the season with a soft opening on 25 April before its grand launch on 2 May, O Beach Ibiza is renowned for its high-energy poolside events, world-class DJs, and stylish setting. This beach club is an essential destination for those looking to experience the glamour and excitement of Ibiza’s legendary summer parties.

Chi Kee Wun: a fusion of flavours and culture

Set to open on 9 May, this venue offers a contemporary take on Asian fusion cuisine, delivering an extraordinary dining experience in a lively and dynamic atmosphere. Guests can expect a menu filled with bold flavours and a setting that perfectly complements Ibiza’s cosmopolitan spirit.

BAM-BU-KU: family-friendly tropical vibes

For those seeking a laid-back yet vibrant environment, BAM-BU-KU opens on 17 May, bringing tropical aesthetics, delicious food, and a relaxed beachside atmosphere. Ideal for families, groups of friends, and anyone looking to unwind in a stunning setting.

Ítaca and The Skinny Kitchen: from beachfront dining to health-conscious cuisine

Ítaca, reopening on 4 April, remains a favourite among those who enjoy a mix of beachfront dining and nightlife, making it an essential stop for both daytime relaxation and evening excitement. Meanwhile, The Skinny Kitchen returns with two locations—Ibiza Town opening on 8 April and Sant Antoni on 16 April—offering nutritious yet indulgent dishes that cater to health-conscious diners without compromising on flavour.

Eat Me and WikiWoo: creativity and colour in Ibiza’s dining scene

Eat Me, launching on 12 May, introduces a fresh and creative culinary concept, adding a new dimension to Ibiza’s vibrant food scene. On the other hand, WikiWoo, with its famous retro aesthetic and lively cocktail scene, opens on 25 April, promising an immersive and visually striking experience for those looking to enjoy a stylish night out.

Elevating Ibiza’s hospitality scene

The experimental brand has established itself as a hallmark of quality, blending top-tier entertainment, music, and luxury dining across its venues. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction ensures that every visitor can find an experience that suits their style, whether it’s an electrifying pool party, a gourmet dining adventure, or a relaxed beachfront escape.

Francisco Ferreira, Director of Operations of the company, shares his excitement for the upcoming season:

“We are thrilled to welcome back our guests and friends once again. The 2025 season is packed with new experiences, special events, and the unmistakable atmosphere that defines each of our venues. Whether you’re looking for a relaxed afternoon by the sea, an evening of exquisite dining, or an unforgettable party, IMI Group has something special in store for you”.

A summer of exclusive events and unforgettable moments

The group’s venues are not just places to eat and drink—they are destinations that define Ibiza’s summer. With a strong focus on curated events, top international DJs, themed parties, and unique experiences, these venues continue to set the benchmark for entertainment on the island.

As anticipation builds for another thrilling summer, the brand invites both locals and international visitors to be part of a season filled with music, energy, and exclusive entertainment.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news on Ibiza’s entertainment scene, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and TikTok to be the first to find out what’s in store for the 2025 summer season.

Get ready for another unforgettable summer in Ibiza!