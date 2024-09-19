This Thursday, Pure Pacha at Pacha Ibiza is set to shine even brighter as the dynamic Swedish duo, Icona Pop, graces the stage at Robin Schulz’s residency. Following the release of their electrifying new single, Body Type, Icona Pop is ready to inject their signature high-energy sound into the heart of the White Isle.

If you’re craving a night of unforgettable beats and dancefloor anthems, look no further than Pure Pacha, where this event promises to be the highlight of the season. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to join the party!

A night of iconic sound at Pure Pacha

Robin Schulz, the creative force behind Pure Pacha, has curated another spectacular lineup, cementing his residency as one of the most sought-after events on the island. Known for his masterful ability to fuse melodic house with the hottest names in the industry, Schulz brings the best of both worlds.

With Icona Pop set to perform chart-topping hits like I Love It and All Night, the night promises an explosion of colour, sound, and infectious energy. Alongside them, the legendary Jodie Harsh and rising star WAVE WAVE will elevate the night to new heights, making Pure Pacha a must-experience for club-goers and music lovers alike.

Icona Pop brings the party to Pure Pacha: Ibiza’s ultimate night out 1

Pacha Ibiza: the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife

Pure Pacha is just one of the dazzling jewels in Pacha Ibiza’s 2024 season, which has already seen some of the world’s top DJs and performers take the stage.

Throughout the summer, the iconic club has hosted resident artists such as CamelPhat, Bedouin, Solomun, and Marco Carola, further solidifying its status as a global nightlife destination. This season has also featured exclusive, one-off events with international stars like Anitta, Jason Derulo, Peggy Gou, and Diplo, bringing an eclectic mix of sounds to the legendary Ibiza club.

Icona Pop brings the party to Pure Pacha: Ibiza’s ultimate night out 2

Get ready for Pure Pacha: Ibiza’s unmissable party

As the summer winds down, Pure Pacha shows no signs of slowing, continuing to draw the crowds with its exhilarating lineups and unforgettable atmosphere. This Thursday’s show with Icona Pop, Robin Schulz, Jodie Harsh, and WAVE WAVE promises to be one of the standout events of the season. If you’re looking for the best of Ibiza’s nightlife, make sure to experience Pure Pacha and secure your tickets before they sell out.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic that has defined Ibiza’s 2024 summer. See why Pure Pacha remains a headline event, week after week.