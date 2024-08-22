Pacha Ibiza closing parties 2024: note down the dates so you don’t miss out on any of the memorable nights

The highly anticipated Pacha Ibiza closing parties are set to conclude the club’s 2024 season in a spectacular fashion. Spanning nine electrifying nights, these events promise to be the most unforgettable in Pacha Ibiza’s illustrious history, bringing together some of the biggest names in electronic music for a grand finale.

A spectacular start to the Pacha Ibiza closing parties

Kicking off on 30 September, the Pacha Ibiza closing parties will begin with a night curated by Grammy-winning DJ and producer Diplo. This opening night will feature performances from Francis Mercier and Caiiro, setting an exciting tone for the events to follow.

On 1 October, CamelPhat takes centre stage alongside legends such as Pete Tong, Adam Ten, and Olympe, delivering deep, melodic beats that will captivate the audience.

The Pacha Ibiza closing parties continue on 2 October with Bedouin hosting the final SAGA party of the season. This night will showcase the eclectic sounds of WhoMadeWho and Kadebostany, blending electronic music with live performances that are sure to mesmerise.

The energy builds as Pure Pacha hosts its closing party on 3 October, featuring Robin Schulz, Martin Solveig, KC Lights and Nancie, guaranteeing a night of infectious energy.

On 5 October, the season’s Flower Power party reaches its crescendo with performances by resident DJ Bora Uzer and the King of House.

The following night, 6 October, sees the return of the legendary Solomun for the highly anticipated Solomun +1 closing party, this time joined by Gerd Janson.

The grand finale of the Pacha Ibiza closing parties

The grand finale of the Pacha Ibiza closing parties will be marked by a two-part Music On event on 10 and 11 October, headlined by resident Marco Carola, with support from ANOTR and Joey Daniel.

On 12 October, Roger Sanchez will take over the decks for an all-night-long set, setting the stage for an unforgettable conclusion. The final act of the season will be the Grand Closing Party on 13 October, featuring the much-loved Peggy Gou, ensuring that Pacha Ibiza’s 2024 season ends on an exhilarating high.

A Season of unrivalled talent

Throughout 2024, Pacha Ibiza has hosted a remarkable season featuring world-renowned resident artists such as CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola. The Pacha Ibiza closing parties will serve as a fitting tribute to these exceptional talents, honouring the incredible music and atmosphere that has defined the season.

One of the highlights of this season has been the reimagined Flower Power party. While preserving its core spirit, the 2024 version has taken guests on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. This modern Flower Power experience blends nostalgic vibes with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations.

Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and featuring 74 guest appearances, including icons like Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power has been a Saturday night favourite throughout the season.

Elevate your night at Pacha Ibiza

As the Pacha Ibiza closing parties draw near, excitement is building for what promises to be the most unforgettable conclusion to a season in recent memory. With VIP and priority entry options available, this is the perfect opportunity to elevate your night and be a part of Pacha Ibiza’s grand finale. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.