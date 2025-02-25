Discover 16 special set menus in Ibiza at unbeatable prices

Available until 6th April

Marta Torres Molina

Tuesday, February 25 2025, 12.54pm

This year, 16 restaurants in Ibiza Town are taking part in the twelfth edition of ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’, an event where top local establishments offer exclusive set menus inspired by UNESCO World Heritage sites—at a more affordable price than usual.

Running from 24th February to 6th April, these menus are priced at €30 per person (excluding drinks, except in one venue). Availability varies depending on the restaurant and the time of day, so be sure to check the details below before booking your table.

Where to enjoy these limited-time set menus

Ca n’Alfredo – A celebration of Ibizan cuisine

Available: Tuesday to Friday (Lunch); Thursday & Friday (Dinner)

  • Starter: selection of traditional Ibizan pastries or pickled ‘gerret’ (local fish)
  • Main: squid stuffed with ‘sobrasada’ or ‘arroz de matanzas’ (minimum two people)
  • Dessert: assortment of Ibizan pastries or sorbet (lemon or mandarin)
    (Reservation recommended)
Set Menu Ca N'Alfredo
Squid stuffed with ‘sobrasada’.

Sa Nansa – A taste of Ibiza

Available: Tuesday to Saturday (Lunch only)

  • Starter: marinated red tuna or squid with black pork sobrasada
  • Main: ‘Arroz de matanzas’ or ‘borrida de ratjada’ (ray fish stew)
  • Dessert: traditional ‘Greixonera’
    (Reservation recommended)
The Popular ‘Borrida De Ratjada’ Of Sa Nansa
The popular ‘borrida de ratjada’. / PG

El Cigarral – Flavours of Toledo

Available: Monday to Friday (Lunch only)

  • Starter: pickled quail salad or stewed beans with black pudding and wild boar chorizo
  • Main: slow-cooked cod with pisto manchego or venison ragout from Montes de Toledo
  • Dessert: Toledo-style almond soup or marzipan brioche torrija
Stewed Beans With Black Pudding And Wild Boar Sausage From El Cigarral.
Stewed beans with black pudding and wild boar sausage. / PG

Pizzería Alegría – Italian specialities

Available: Tuesday to Sunday (Lunch); Tuesday to Thursday (Dinner)

  • Starter: frittatina di pasta or meatball in tomato sauce
  • Main: strozzapreti pasta with fried courgette and provolone or tempura-fried cod with pepper cream
  • Dessert: Babà napoletano or migliaccio (ricotta cheesecake with orange marmalade)
Strozzapreti A La Nerano From Pizzeria Alegria.
Strozzapreti a la Nerano. / PG

Can Moreta – Moroccan-inspired menu

Available: Fridays (Lunch only)

  • Starter: Moroccan-style salad
  • Main: Traditional Couscous
  • Dessert: Green tea with mint and date sponge cake
Cous-Cous Served At Can Moreta.
Cous-Cous. / PG

La Vaca Argentina – Authentic Argentinian grill

Available: Tuesday to Friday (Lunch only)

  • Starter: Criollo sausage, fresh salad, or Argentinian empanada
  • Main: mixed Argentine grill with traditional side dishes
  • Dessert: selection of homemade Argentinian desserts
Chorizos Criollos From La Vaca Argentina.
‘Chorizos criollos’. / PG

Ebusus CBBC – A culinary journey to Japan

Available: Monday to Friday (Lunch); Sunday to Thursday (Dinner)

  • Appetiser: choice of Miyazaki chicken croquette or leek croquette (vegetarian)
  • Starter: Murakami-style salmon or Nagoya-style tebasaki chicken wings
  • Main: assorted sushi selection inspired by Toyama Bay
  • Dessert: dorayaki, the classic Japanese sweet
Sushi Pieces At Ebusus Cbbc.
Sushi pieces. / PG

El Náutico – A Parisian experience

Available: Mondays (Lunch only)

  • Appetiser: classic French onion soup
  • Starter: foie gras terrine
  • Main: boeuf Bourguignon
  • Dessert: crème brûlée
Onion Soup At El Náutico
Onion soup. / PG

Tierra de Ibiza – Local heritage on a plate

Available: Wednesday to Friday (Lunch only)

  • Appetiser: alioli with olives and rustic bread
  • Starter: farmhouse eggs with Ibizan sobrasada or braised cauliflower
  • Main: traditional ‘sofrit pagès’ or ‘ossos amb col’
  • Dessert: greixonera or flaó
    (Booking required at least 24 hours in advance)
Eggs With Sobrassada From Tierra De Ibiza / Pg
Eggs with sobrassada. / PG

El Hotel Pacha – Italian cuisine with a twist

Available: Monday to Sunday (Lunch); Friday to Sunday (Dinner)

  • Appetiser: focaccia
  • Starter: burrata salad with pesto and nuts or ricotta and walnut sorrentinos
  • Main: truffle and mushroom risotto or Milanese-style fillet steak
  • Dessert: classic homemade tiramisu
Burratina Salad / Pg
Burratina salad. / PG

Cafetería Pepe – Simple yet authentic Ibiza flavours

Available: Wednesdays and Fridays (Lunch only)

  • Starter: sautéed local squid
  • Main: traditional seafood rice
  • Dessert: flaó (Ibizan cheesecake)
'Flaó' Of The Cafeteria Pepe / Pg
‘Flaó’. / PG

Mesón El Gallego – A hearty Galician feast

Available: Saturdays (Lunch only)

  • Starter: Galician empanada or rich stew soup
  • Main: traditional Galician stew or ‘lacón con grelos’ (pork shoulder with turnip tops)
  • Dessert: classic ‘Tarta de Santiago’
One Of The Main Dishes At Mesón El Gallego / Pg
One of the main dishes./ PG

Namasté Ibiza – Authentic Nepalese cuisine

Available: Every day except Thursdays (Lunch & Dinner)

  • Starter: ‘Samosa’ or Chicken Tikka
  • Main: chicken Tikka Masala or Chicken Korma (vegetarian option available)
  • Dessert: pistachio ice cream or Gulab Jamun
    (One drink included in the price)
One Of The Menu Options At Namasté Ibiza / Pg
One of the menu options. / PG

Restaurante Pitiuso (Hotel THB Los Molinos) – A taste of Lyon

Available: Wednesday to Saturday (Dinner only)

  • Starter: Paul Bocuse’s signature chicken soup or Lyonnaise salad
  • Main: Burgundy-style slow-cooked beef cheek or sea bass mousse with Nantua sauce
  • Dessert: profiteroles with chocolate sauce or caramel and salted butter moelleux
    (Booking required at ibizacial@thbhotels.com)
Pitiuso Restaurant Profiteroles / Pg
Profiteroles. / PG

Blavós – Inspired by Tarragona

Available: Monday to Sunday (Lunch only)

  • Starter: crispy smoked ‘calçots’ with romesco sauce
  • Main: Mediterranean-style creamy seafood rice
  • Dessert: ‘Menjar blanc’ with a hint of cinnamon
    (Booking recommended)
Blavós Seafood Rice / Pg
Seafood rice. / PG

Kome Kanalla – Ibizan fusion menu

Available: Tuesday to Thursday (Lunch only)

  • Starter: goat’s cheese cream duo with Iberian crisp and nuts
  • Main: Ibizan sobrasada with slow-cooked eggs, fried potatoes, and Padrón peppers
  • Dessert: homemade cheesecake with mint coulis
    (Includes a complimentary glass of Ibizan herbal liqueur)
Eggs With Ibizan Sobrasada By Juan Tur Of Kome Kanalla / Pg
Eggs with Ibizan sobrasada by Juan Tur. / PG

This year’s ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’ offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy authentic dishes from around the world without leaving Ibiza. Whether you’re craving local delicacies, Mediterranean specialities, or exotic flavours from distant lands, there’s a menu for every taste.

Be sure to book in advance, as these menus are only available for a limited time. Which one will you try first?

