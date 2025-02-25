Discover 16 special set menus in Ibiza at unbeatable prices

This year, 16 restaurants in Ibiza Town are taking part in the twelfth edition of ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’, an event where top local establishments offer exclusive set menus inspired by UNESCO World Heritage sites—at a more affordable price than usual.
Running from 24th February to 6th April, these menus are priced at €30 per person (excluding drinks, except in one venue). Availability varies depending on the restaurant and the time of day, so be sure to check the details below before booking your table.
Where to enjoy these limited-time set menus
Ca n’Alfredo – A celebration of Ibizan cuisine
Available: Tuesday to Friday (Lunch); Thursday & Friday (Dinner)
- Starter: selection of traditional Ibizan pastries or pickled ‘gerret’ (local fish)
- Main: squid stuffed with ‘sobrasada’ or ‘arroz de matanzas’ (minimum two people)
- Dessert: assortment of Ibizan pastries or sorbet (lemon or mandarin)
(Reservation recommended)
Sa Nansa – A taste of Ibiza
Available: Tuesday to Saturday (Lunch only)
- Starter: marinated red tuna or squid with black pork sobrasada
- Main: ‘Arroz de matanzas’ or ‘borrida de ratjada’ (ray fish stew)
- Dessert: traditional ‘Greixonera’
(Reservation recommended)
El Cigarral – Flavours of Toledo
Available: Monday to Friday (Lunch only)
- Starter: pickled quail salad or stewed beans with black pudding and wild boar chorizo
- Main: slow-cooked cod with pisto manchego or venison ragout from Montes de Toledo
- Dessert: Toledo-style almond soup or marzipan brioche torrija
Pizzería Alegría – Italian specialities
Available: Tuesday to Sunday (Lunch); Tuesday to Thursday (Dinner)
- Starter: frittatina di pasta or meatball in tomato sauce
- Main: strozzapreti pasta with fried courgette and provolone or tempura-fried cod with pepper cream
- Dessert: Babà napoletano or migliaccio (ricotta cheesecake with orange marmalade)
Can Moreta – Moroccan-inspired menu
Available: Fridays (Lunch only)
- Starter: Moroccan-style salad
- Main: Traditional Couscous
- Dessert: Green tea with mint and date sponge cake
La Vaca Argentina – Authentic Argentinian grill
Available: Tuesday to Friday (Lunch only)
- Starter: Criollo sausage, fresh salad, or Argentinian empanada
- Main: mixed Argentine grill with traditional side dishes
- Dessert: selection of homemade Argentinian desserts
Ebusus CBBC – A culinary journey to Japan
Available: Monday to Friday (Lunch); Sunday to Thursday (Dinner)
- Appetiser: choice of Miyazaki chicken croquette or leek croquette (vegetarian)
- Starter: Murakami-style salmon or Nagoya-style tebasaki chicken wings
- Main: assorted sushi selection inspired by Toyama Bay
- Dessert: dorayaki, the classic Japanese sweet
El Náutico – A Parisian experience
Available: Mondays (Lunch only)
- Appetiser: classic French onion soup
- Starter: foie gras terrine
- Main: boeuf Bourguignon
- Dessert: crème brûlée
Tierra de Ibiza – Local heritage on a plate
Available: Wednesday to Friday (Lunch only)
- Appetiser: alioli with olives and rustic bread
- Starter: farmhouse eggs with Ibizan sobrasada or braised cauliflower
- Main: traditional ‘sofrit pagès’ or ‘ossos amb col’
- Dessert: greixonera or flaó
(Booking required at least 24 hours in advance)
El Hotel Pacha – Italian cuisine with a twist
Available: Monday to Sunday (Lunch); Friday to Sunday (Dinner)
- Appetiser: focaccia
- Starter: burrata salad with pesto and nuts or ricotta and walnut sorrentinos
- Main: truffle and mushroom risotto or Milanese-style fillet steak
- Dessert: classic homemade tiramisu
Cafetería Pepe – Simple yet authentic Ibiza flavours
Available: Wednesdays and Fridays (Lunch only)
- Starter: sautéed local squid
- Main: traditional seafood rice
- Dessert: flaó (Ibizan cheesecake)
Mesón El Gallego – A hearty Galician feast
Available: Saturdays (Lunch only)
- Starter: Galician empanada or rich stew soup
- Main: traditional Galician stew or ‘lacón con grelos’ (pork shoulder with turnip tops)
- Dessert: classic ‘Tarta de Santiago’
Namasté Ibiza – Authentic Nepalese cuisine
Available: Every day except Thursdays (Lunch & Dinner)
- Starter: ‘Samosa’ or Chicken Tikka
- Main: chicken Tikka Masala or Chicken Korma (vegetarian option available)
- Dessert: pistachio ice cream or Gulab Jamun
(One drink included in the price)
Restaurante Pitiuso (Hotel THB Los Molinos) – A taste of Lyon
Available: Wednesday to Saturday (Dinner only)
- Starter: Paul Bocuse’s signature chicken soup or Lyonnaise salad
- Main: Burgundy-style slow-cooked beef cheek or sea bass mousse with Nantua sauce
- Dessert: profiteroles with chocolate sauce or caramel and salted butter moelleux
(Booking required at ibizacial@thbhotels.com)
Blavós – Inspired by Tarragona
Available: Monday to Sunday (Lunch only)
- Starter: crispy smoked ‘calçots’ with romesco sauce
- Main: Mediterranean-style creamy seafood rice
- Dessert: ‘Menjar blanc’ with a hint of cinnamon
(Booking recommended)
Kome Kanalla – Ibizan fusion menu
Available: Tuesday to Thursday (Lunch only)
- Starter: goat’s cheese cream duo with Iberian crisp and nuts
- Main: Ibizan sobrasada with slow-cooked eggs, fried potatoes, and Padrón peppers
- Dessert: homemade cheesecake with mint coulis
(Includes a complimentary glass of Ibizan herbal liqueur)
This year’s ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’ offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy authentic dishes from around the world without leaving Ibiza. Whether you’re craving local delicacies, Mediterranean specialities, or exotic flavours from distant lands, there’s a menu for every taste.
Be sure to book in advance, as these menus are only available for a limited time. Which one will you try first?