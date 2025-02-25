Discover 16 special set menus in Ibiza at unbeatable prices

This year, 16 restaurants in Ibiza Town are taking part in the twelfth edition of ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’, an event where top local establishments offer exclusive set menus inspired by UNESCO World Heritage sites—at a more affordable price than usual.

Running from 24th February to 6th April, these menus are priced at €30 per person (excluding drinks, except in one venue). Availability varies depending on the restaurant and the time of day, so be sure to check the details below before booking your table.

Where to enjoy these limited-time set menus

Ca n’Alfredo – A celebration of Ibizan cuisine

Available: Tuesday to Friday (Lunch); Thursday & Friday (Dinner)

Starter: selection of traditional Ibizan pastries or pickled ‘gerret’ (local fish)

selection of traditional Ibizan pastries or pickled ‘gerret’ (local fish) Main: squid stuffed with ‘sobrasada’ or ‘arroz de matanzas’ (minimum two people)

squid stuffed with ‘sobrasada’ or ‘arroz de matanzas’ (minimum two people) Dessert: assortment of Ibizan pastries or sorbet (lemon or mandarin)

(Reservation recommended)

Squid stuffed with ‘sobrasada’.

Sa Nansa – A taste of Ibiza

Available: Tuesday to Saturday (Lunch only)

Starter: marinated red tuna or squid with black pork sobrasada

marinated red tuna or squid with black pork sobrasada Main: ‘Arroz de matanzas’ or ‘borrida de ratjada’ (ray fish stew)

‘Arroz de matanzas’ or ‘borrida de ratjada’ (ray fish stew) Dessert: traditional ‘Greixonera’

(Reservation recommended)

The popular ‘borrida de ratjada’. / PG

El Cigarral – Flavours of Toledo

Available: Monday to Friday (Lunch only)

Starter: pickled quail salad or stewed beans with black pudding and wild boar chorizo

pickled quail salad or stewed beans with black pudding and wild boar chorizo Main: slow-cooked cod with pisto manchego or venison ragout from Montes de Toledo

slow-cooked cod with pisto manchego or venison ragout from Montes de Toledo Dessert: Toledo-style almond soup or marzipan brioche torrija

Stewed beans with black pudding and wild boar sausage. / PG

Pizzería Alegría – Italian specialities

Available: Tuesday to Sunday (Lunch); Tuesday to Thursday (Dinner)

Starter: frittatina di pasta or meatball in tomato sauce

frittatina di pasta or meatball in tomato sauce Main: strozzapreti pasta with fried courgette and provolone or tempura-fried cod with pepper cream

strozzapreti pasta with fried courgette and provolone or tempura-fried cod with pepper cream Dessert: Babà napoletano or migliaccio (ricotta cheesecake with orange marmalade)

Strozzapreti a la Nerano. / PG

Can Moreta – Moroccan-inspired menu

Available: Fridays (Lunch only)

Starter: Moroccan-style salad

Moroccan-style salad Main: Traditional Couscous

Traditional Couscous Dessert: Green tea with mint and date sponge cake

Cous-Cous. / PG

La Vaca Argentina – Authentic Argentinian grill

Available: Tuesday to Friday (Lunch only)

Starter: Criollo sausage, fresh salad, or Argentinian empanada

Criollo sausage, fresh salad, or Argentinian empanada Main: mixed Argentine grill with traditional side dishes

mixed Argentine grill with traditional side dishes Dessert: selection of homemade Argentinian desserts

‘Chorizos criollos’. / PG

Ebusus CBBC – A culinary journey to Japan

Available: Monday to Friday (Lunch); Sunday to Thursday (Dinner)

Appetiser: choice of Miyazaki chicken croquette or leek croquette (vegetarian)

choice of Miyazaki chicken croquette or leek croquette (vegetarian) Starter: Murakami-style salmon or Nagoya-style tebasaki chicken wings

Murakami-style salmon or Nagoya-style tebasaki chicken wings Main: assorted sushi selection inspired by Toyama Bay

assorted sushi selection inspired by Toyama Bay Dessert: dorayaki, the classic Japanese sweet

Sushi pieces. / PG

El Náutico – A Parisian experience

Available: Mondays (Lunch only)

Appetiser: classic French onion soup

classic French onion soup Starter: foie gras terrine

foie gras terrine Main: boeuf Bourguignon

boeuf Bourguignon Dessert: crème brûlée

Onion soup. / PG

Tierra de Ibiza – Local heritage on a plate

Available: Wednesday to Friday (Lunch only)

Appetiser: alioli with olives and rustic bread

alioli with olives and rustic bread Starter: farmhouse eggs with Ibizan sobrasada or braised cauliflower

farmhouse eggs with Ibizan sobrasada or braised cauliflower Main: traditional ‘sofrit pagès’ or ‘ossos amb col’

traditional ‘sofrit pagès’ or ‘ossos amb col’ Dessert: greixonera or flaó

(Booking required at least 24 hours in advance)

Eggs with sobrassada. / PG

El Hotel Pacha – Italian cuisine with a twist

Available: Monday to Sunday (Lunch); Friday to Sunday (Dinner)

Appetiser: focaccia

focaccia Starter: burrata salad with pesto and nuts or ricotta and walnut sorrentinos

burrata salad with pesto and nuts or ricotta and walnut sorrentinos Main: truffle and mushroom risotto or Milanese-style fillet steak

truffle and mushroom risotto or Milanese-style fillet steak Dessert: classic homemade tiramisu

Burratina salad. / PG

Cafetería Pepe – Simple yet authentic Ibiza flavours

Available: Wednesdays and Fridays (Lunch only)

Starter: sautéed local squid

sautéed local squid Main: traditional seafood rice

traditional seafood rice Dessert: flaó (Ibizan cheesecake)

‘Flaó’. / PG

Mesón El Gallego – A hearty Galician feast

Available: Saturdays (Lunch only)

Starter: Galician empanada or rich stew soup

Galician empanada or rich stew soup Main: traditional Galician stew or ‘lacón con grelos’ (pork shoulder with turnip tops)

traditional Galician stew or ‘lacón con grelos’ (pork shoulder with turnip tops) Dessert: classic ‘Tarta de Santiago’

One of the main dishes./ PG

Namasté Ibiza – Authentic Nepalese cuisine

Available: Every day except Thursdays (Lunch & Dinner)

Starter: ‘Samosa’ or Chicken Tikka

‘Samosa’ or Chicken Tikka Main: chicken Tikka Masala or Chicken Korma (vegetarian option available)

chicken Tikka Masala or Chicken Korma (vegetarian option available) Dessert: pistachio ice cream or Gulab Jamun

(One drink included in the price)

One of the menu options. / PG

Restaurante Pitiuso (Hotel THB Los Molinos) – A taste of Lyon

Available: Wednesday to Saturday (Dinner only)

Starter: Paul Bocuse’s signature chicken soup or Lyonnaise salad

Paul Bocuse’s signature chicken soup or Lyonnaise salad Main: Burgundy-style slow-cooked beef cheek or sea bass mousse with Nantua sauce

Burgundy-style slow-cooked beef cheek or sea bass mousse with Nantua sauce Dessert: profiteroles with chocolate sauce or caramel and salted butter moelleux

(Booking required at ibizacial@thbhotels.com)

Profiteroles. / PG

Blavós – Inspired by Tarragona

Available: Monday to Sunday (Lunch only)

Starter: crispy smoked ‘calçots’ with romesco sauce

crispy smoked ‘calçots’ with romesco sauce Main: Mediterranean-style creamy seafood rice

Mediterranean-style creamy seafood rice Dessert: ‘Menjar blanc’ with a hint of cinnamon

(Booking recommended)

Seafood rice. / PG

Kome Kanalla – Ibizan fusion menu

Available: Tuesday to Thursday (Lunch only)

Starter: goat’s cheese cream duo with Iberian crisp and nuts

goat’s cheese cream duo with Iberian crisp and nuts Main: Ibizan sobrasada with slow-cooked eggs, fried potatoes, and Padrón peppers

Ibizan sobrasada with slow-cooked eggs, fried potatoes, and Padrón peppers Dessert: homemade cheesecake with mint coulis

(Includes a complimentary glass of Ibizan herbal liqueur)

Eggs with Ibizan sobrasada by Juan Tur. / PG

This year’s ‘Patrimoni Gastronòmic’ offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy authentic dishes from around the world without leaving Ibiza. Whether you’re craving local delicacies, Mediterranean specialities, or exotic flavours from distant lands, there’s a menu for every taste.

Be sure to book in advance, as these menus are only available for a limited time. Which one will you try first?