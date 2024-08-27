Discovering s’Illot des Renclí in Ibiza: a hidden and stunning cove worth exploring

S’Illot des Renclí is a charming and secluded beach located on the northwest coast of Ibiza, within the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja. This small cove, nestled between Cala Xarraca and Cala Xuclar, offers a serene escape from the island’s busier tourist spots, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquillity and natural beauty.

Location and how to get to s’Illot des Renclí

S’Illot des Renclí is situated approximately 5.5 kilometres from the village of Sant Joan and about 28 kilometres from Ibiza Town. The beach can be accessed via the road leading towards Portinatx. After passing Cala Xarraca, you’ll find a dirt road that leads directly to the beach. While the path is steep, it is navigable by car, and parking is available close to the beach.

For those relying on public transport, the closest bus stop is at Portinatx beach. From there, you can take a taxi for the remaining 6 kilometres to reach S’Illot des Renclí.

Beach characteristics and facilities

The beach itself is a small, 50-metre-long cove with a mix of sand, gravel and rocks, surrounded by red cliffs and pine forests. The waters are crystal clear, with stunning turquoise and emerald hues, thanks to the rich Posidonia seagrass meadows in the area. This makes it an excellent spot for snorkelling, as the marine life here is vibrant and diverse.

Despite its natural beauty, S’Illot des Renclí remains relatively uncrowded, even during the high season, which enhances its appeal for visitors looking for a peaceful spot to relax. However, due to its small size, it’s advisable to arrive early to secure a good spot on the beach.

The beach offers basic facilities, including sunbeds, parasols and toilets. There is also a popular restaurant, Restaurante S’Illot, located directly above the beach. This eatery is renowned for its traditional Mediterranean cuisine, particularly its seafood dishes and paella, making it an ideal place to enjoy a meal with a view of the sea.

Accessibility and suitability for visitors

It’s important to note that S’Illot des Renclí is not easily accessible for those with mobility issues, as the descent to the beach is steep and there are no dedicated facilities for disabled visitors. Additionally, the beach is a mix of sand and gravel, which might not be comfortable for everyone, particularly small children who might find it difficult to play on the rougher surfaces.

There are no shower facilities or options for renting water sports equipment, so visitors should come prepared if they plan to spend the day there.

However, the lack of extensive amenities is part of the charm, as it helps maintain the beach’s serene and untouched atmosphere.

Nearby attractions and activities

In addition to sunbathing and snorkelling, visitors can explore nearby coves such as Cala Xarraca and Cala Xuclar, which are just a short drive away. The area is also ideal for enjoying a sunset picnic, particularly around the traditional fishing huts that add a rustic charm to the surroundings.

For those interested in exploring more of the local culture, the village of Sant Joan offers a quaint and authentic Ibiza experience, complete with a Sunday market that showcases local crafts and produce.

S’Illot des Renclí is a hidden spot on the northern coast of Ibiza, offering a tranquil escape with stunning natural beauty. The serene environment, clear waters and beautiful surroundings make it a must-visit for those looking to experience a more authentic and peaceful side of Ibiza. Whether you’re a snorkelling enthusiast or simply in search of a quiet spot to unwind, the cove will not disappoint you. So pack everything and come to visit S’Illot des Renclí.