Fall in love with Dalt Vila: book your private walking tour through Ibiza’s soul

A journey through time begins in the heart of Ibiza Town. With whitewashed façades, cobbled streets, and ancient ramparts overlooking the sea, Dalt Vila is much more than a charming hilltop quarter—it is the historic soul of the island. And now, thanks to a private walking tour with Civitatis, you can explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site in the most exclusive way.

Start at the port: where history meets the horizon

Just fifteen cities in Spain hold the prestigious title of UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Ibiza Town is one of them. The private tour begins at the port, where your expert Spanish-speaking guide will greet you and introduce you to the story of Ibiza—known as Eivissa in Catalan.

From this lively waterfront, with views of sleek yachts and traditional fishing boats, your group will head uphill toward Dalt Vila, the fortified old town whose name means ‘High Town’. It’s the perfect place to start peeling back the layers of the island’s rich and complex past.

Step through centuries at Dalt Vila

As you ascend through the mighty Renaissance walls—some of the best preserved in the Mediterranean—you’ll understand why so many civilisations fought to claim this island. Carthaginians, Romans, Moors and Catalans all left their mark on Ibiza. The strategic location of Dalt Vila made it a prized settlement, and your guide will vividly recount stories of conquests, resilience and transformation.

The ramparts themselves are a marvel, offering not just historical insight, but panoramic views across the rooftops of Ibiza Town, the harbour, and the shimmering blue sea. Bring your camera—this is one of the best viewpoints in all of Ibiza.

Whitewashed charm and the echo of the 1960s

As you wander through the narrow alleys of Dalt Vila, you’ll pass charming whitewashed houses with bursts of colour from bougainvillaea and painted shutters. Many of these buildings date back centuries, but they came alive in a new way in the 1960s, when the hippie movement discovered Ibiza.

Your guide will share tales from this golden era, when artists, musicians and free spirits brought a new energy to the island, transforming it into the iconic destination it is today. This movement left a cultural legacy still felt in Ibiza’s markets, music and fashion—and it all began in places like this.

Explore Ibiza’s civic and religious heritage

The private tour also takes you to the most emblematic monuments of the city. You’ll pass the stately Ibiza Town Hall, housed in the old Dominican convent, and then climb toward one of the city’s most important religious buildings: the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Snows (Catedral de Santa María de las Nieves).

This cathedral sits at the summit of Dalt Vila and is a striking example of Gothic and Baroque architecture. It’s not just a religious site, but a cultural beacon—home to centuries of island traditions and spiritual life.

From the past to the present: shopping tips included

Before the tour concludes, your guide will bring you back to modern-day Ibiza with a few helpful tips for shopping in the city. Whether you’re after locally made crafts, Adlib fashion or vibrant souvenirs, Ibiza Town is a paradise for treasure hunters.

And don’t forget the Ibizan markets. These open-air spaces—some temporary, some permanent—are among the most popular in the western Mediterranean. Your guide will point out the best places to visit after the tour, so you can continue your adventure independently.

Why choose a private tour?

Opting for a private walking tour offers a more personalised and intimate experience. You’ll have your guide’s full attention and can explore at your own pace, asking questions along the way. Whether you’re visiting as a couple, a family or a group of friends, this format makes the most of your time on the island.

Civitatis’ private tour ensures exclusivity—you won’t be grouped with strangers. It’s your journey, your way.

Practical information

Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Spanish (exclusive Spanish-speaking guide)

Spanish (exclusive Spanish-speaking guide) Accessibility: fully wheelchair accessible with a companion (please mention during booking)

fully wheelchair accessible with a companion (please mention during booking) Pets: not permitted

not permitted Booking: reserve up to 10 hours in advance (subject to availability)

reserve up to 10 hours in advance (subject to availability) Voucher type: electronic – just show it on your mobile

electronic – just show it on your mobile Tour operator: Ibiza Fun Tour

Ibiza Fun Tour Price: from 295€ per group

A must for culture lovers

If you’re looking to deepen your understanding of Ibiza beyond its beaches and nightlife, this guided tour of Dalt Vila is the perfect experience. It connects the dots between past and present, revealing the layers of civilizations, cultures and countercultures that have shaped the island.

So lace up your walking shoes, charge your phone for photos, and get ready to see Ibiza Town from a whole new perspective. With a knowledgeable guide by your side and history at every corner, Dalt Vila will no longer be just a postcard view—it will become part of your personal story of Ibiza.