Enjoy a weekend in Ibiza in March like a true local

March is one of the best times to visit Ibiza if you want to experience the island like a true local. The crowds of summer are still months away, the weather is pleasant, and you can enjoy the island’s nature, gastronomy, and cultural events at a relaxed pace.

In this guide, we’ll take you through a perfect weekend itinerary to explore Ibiza in March as the locals do, from morning runs and traditional restaurants to scenic hikes and vibrant social gatherings.

Saturday: running, exploring, and evening festivities

Morning: a scenic run

Start your Saturday with a morning run along the Ses Figueretes and Playa d’en Bossa promenade. This flat coastal route is ideal for runners of all levels and offers breathtaking sea views. Locals love running here as the fresh sea breeze and the sound of waves create a perfect start to the day. March temperatures are ideal for outdoor exercise, making it one of the best months for a scenic jog in Ibiza.

Ses Figueretes promenade.

After your run, enjoy a relaxed breakfast at a café in Ses Figueretes. Many local bars serve traditional Spanish breakfast options such as toasts, fresh pastries, and strong coffee. This is a great way to fuel up for the rest of the day while soaking in the calm island atmosphere.

Midday: strolling through Ibiza Town and Dalt Vila

Once you’ve recharged, take a leisurely walk through Ibiza Town. Start at the port, where you can admire a mix of fishing boats and luxury yachts, then head towards Passeig de Vara de Rey, a historic boulevard lined with stylish cafés and boutique shops. Locals enjoy this area for its laid-back atmosphere and charming architecture.

Continue your exploration into Dalt Vila, the UNESCO-listed old town. Its cobblestone streets and panoramic viewpoints make it one of the most scenic spots in Ibiza. Walking through this historic area will transport you back in time, revealing Ibiza’s rich cultural heritage and providing some of the best photo opportunities on the island.

Vara de Rey. Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s old town.

Lunch: tasting traditional and international flavours

When it’s time for lunch, choose from the city’s diverse range of restaurants, such as:

Ca n’Alfredo – One of the oldest restaurants in Ibiza, famous for traditional dishes like bullit de peix and sofrit pagès .

– One of the oldest restaurants in Ibiza, famous for traditional dishes like and . Kaixo – A Basque restaurant serving delicious pintxos and seafood.

– A Basque restaurant serving delicious pintxos and seafood. Can Tina Ibiza – A great option for tapas lovers looking for a variety of small dishes to share.

– A great option for tapas lovers looking for a variety of small dishes to share. Kathmandú – If you’re craving something different, this Indian restaurant is a local favourite.

Can Tina restaurant.

Afternoon & Evening: live music at Teatro Pereyra

In the afternoon, visit the newly renovated Teatro Pereyra, which has become a popular cultural hub. On Saturdays, this venue hosts a ‘tardeo’ (early evening party) starting at 6 PM and ending at 11:30 PM. Locals love this event for its live music, vibrant atmosphere, and early finish, allowing people to enjoy nightlife without staying out too late.

If you get hungry after the party, Ibiza Town still has great late-night dining options. Be aware that 11:30 PM may be too late for dinner, so it is advisable to leave a little earlier, around 10 PM, to find a place with a kitchen still open. Some of the best spots for a light dinner or tapas include:

Es Mercat – A cosy place offering market-fresh cuisine, meaning the menu can change daily depending on the freshest ingredients available.

– A cosy place offering market-fresh cuisine, meaning the menu can change daily depending on the freshest ingredients available. La Barra de la Bientirada – A lively tapas bar with a great selection of Spanish flavours.

– A lively tapas bar with a great selection of Spanish flavours. Sa Vida – Known for its modern twist on local cuisine.

Teatro Pereyra.

Sunday: hiking, sunset views, and a relaxed dinner

Morning: hiking to Ibiza’s most scenic lighthouses

Start your Sunday with a hike in the northern part of the island, where you’ll discover some of the most beautiful trails in Ibiza:

Sa Punta Grossa Lighthouse – Located near Cala de Sant Vicent, this scenic coastal trail takes you through a mix of rugged cliffs and pine forests with spectacular sea views.

– Located near Cala de Sant Vicent, this scenic coastal trail takes you through a mix of rugged cliffs and pine forests with spectacular sea views. Moscarter Lighthouse in Portinatx – The tallest lighthouse in the Balearic Islands, offering stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

Both hikes provide a perfect way to experience Ibiza’s natural beauty and local wildlife, making them a favourite weekend activity for island residents.

Punta Grossa Lighthouse. Moscarter Lighthouse, in Portinatx.

Lunch: a taste of rustic Ibizan cuisine

After the hike, reward yourself with lunch at one of Ibiza’s best traditional countryside restaurants:

Es Pins – Famous for its homemade bread and hearty meat dishes.

– Famous for its homemade bread and hearty meat dishes. Can Pilot – Known for its incredible grilled meats and welcoming atmosphere.

– Known for its incredible grilled meats and welcoming atmosphere. Cas Pagès – One of the most authentic Ibicenco restaurants, but remember that they only accept cash.

Afternoon: watching the sunset from Ibiza’s viewpoints

As the weekend winds down, take in one of Ibiza’s legendary sunsets from the island’s west coast. Locals often gather at:

Cala Comte – Known for its crystal-clear waters and perfect sunset views.

– Known for its crystal-clear waters and perfect sunset views. Cala d’Hort – Overlooking the mystical Es Vedrà, one of the most iconic views in Ibiza.

Watching the sun dip into the sea is a magical way to end your weekend in Ibiza, capturing the island’s beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

Sunset from Cala d’Hort.

Evening: a relaxed dinner to end the weekend

After enjoying the sunset, a relaxed dinner nearby is the perfect way to end your weekend. If you want to stay close to the west coast, Sant Josep offers some great dining options:

Pizzería Es Verge – A casual and cosy spot in Sant Josep, perfect for delicious wood-fired pizzas.

– A casual and cosy spot in Sant Josep, perfect for delicious wood-fired pizzas. Can Riku – An excellent choice for those looking for a diverse international fusion menu.

– An excellent choice for those looking for a diverse international fusion menu. Restaurante Es Pla – A fantastic option for authentic Ibicenco cuisine in a warm and welcoming setting.

If you don’t mind a short drive and prefer a local-favourite spot, head to Santa Gertrudis to visit Bar Costa. This legendary bar is one of the most beloved places among Ibicencos, known for its bocadillos and cheese tapas, offering a simple yet delicious meal to wrap up the weekend.

Sobrassada sandwich from Bar Costa.

Experiencing Ibiza like a local

Spending a weekend in Ibiza in March like a true local means embracing the island’s natural beauty, delicious cuisine, and lively social scene. From early morning runs along the coast to hiking scenic trails, enjoying traditional restaurants, and attending vibrant cultural events, this itinerary provides an authentic Ibiza experience beyond the summer crowds. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a frequent traveller, March is the perfect time to discover a different side of Ibiza.

So, if you’re planning a trip, follow this guide and live Ibiza like a local!