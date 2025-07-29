1742: the restaurant located in a beautiful Ibiza palace where gastronomy becomes art

«In 1742 eating is creating, discovering, feeling. It is, in essence, surrendering to art». This is how Dutch chef Edwin Vinke defines the culinary experience on offer at one of the most special restaurants in Ibiza. Located in the heart of Dalt Vila, in a symbolic 18th century palace, 1742 is a reference to the year it was built and is a complete sanctuary where the cuisine transcends the dish.

Edwin Vinke’s conscious cuisine in Ibiza

Elegance, history and a contemporary vision are artfully blended at restaurant 1742, where the diner is taken on a tour of conscious cuisine by Edwin Vinke, who has been recognised with two Michelin stars at Kromme Watergang, on the Dutch coast. The chef knows that geography, climate and traditions mark the character of each kitchen. So, wherever he goes, he brings to the kitchen what the land and the sea offer him, creating unique menus.

In 1742, Vinke reworks the most revered products from the sea and the land of Ibiza, including organic produce from his own vegetable garden. Thus, between centuries-old stone walls steeped in history, the dishes are presented as canvases where each ingredient is a precise brushstroke and, each dinner, an ephemeral and unrepeatable work of art.

A wine cellar with exceptional wines unattainable elsewhere

A gastronomic proposal of this kind had to be complemented by a wine list of the same calibre. «Our winery is a true sanctuary for wine lovers», says a spokesperson for 1742. How is that? «We have a collection of exceptional bottles, many of them unavailable elsewhere. Each label has been meticulously selected for its origin, history and value, turning this space into a private gallery of bottled works of art».

Live music to accompany dinners at this symbolic Ibiza restaurant

The final note for a really impressive dinner comes from the live music. The ethereal voices of soprano singers interpret carefully chosen pieces, which float between the historic walls of the restaurant. Each course is thus enveloped in an aura of excitement and timeless beauty. This accumulation of pleasures has earned 1742, for the third consecutive year, a recommendation in the Michelin Guide. In addition, it won the Best Concept prize at the Vila Gastronomic Awards.