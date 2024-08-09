Hotel gastronomy: discover Ibiza’s top hotels for an exquisite culinary experience

In an era where gastronomy has become the central focus of many trips, or at least an essential part of them, offering an exceptional hotel gastronomy can be the key differentiator that sways a guest’s choice over other options. Beyond simply providing food and beverages, hotels are making a concerted effort to deliver authentic culinary experiences from breakfast through to dinner, significantly enhancing overall guest satisfaction. Having high-quality dining venues within the hotel can also boost the establishment’s reputation.

Hotels that offer top-tier gastronomic experiences tend to receive better reviews and ratings on travel platforms and social media, which can, in turn, attract more guests.

Hotels with exceptional cuisine

Many hotels in Ibiza have long been committed to excellence in their restaurants. Notable examples include the Ibiza Gran Hotel, the first hotel on the island to earn a Michelin star for its restaurant, La Gaia, led by chef Óscar Molina; Etxeko by Martín Berasategui, the flagship dining experience at Bless Hotel Ibiza; and Unic Restaurant, helmed by David Grussaute, located in Migjorn Ibiza Suites & Spa, all of which have been awarded a Michelin star.

At Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, gastronomy is also an integral part of the experience. The hotel features four distinct dining venues, each with its own concept, yet all forming part of a cohesive whole. The coordination of these spaces is overseen by Ismael Fernández, who transitioned from managing Minami Japanese Restaurant, Ushuaïa’s oriental offering, to supervising the operation of all the hotel’s restaurants.

Fresh Fruits That Are a Must-Have at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel Breakfasts. (Vicent Marí)

Coordination and teamwork for seamless operations

For the various gastronomic spaces in hotels to function smoothly, coordination and teamwork are crucial. With nearly a hundred staff members under his supervision, Ismael Fernández emphasises the importance of trust in his team. “I can delegate many tasks. If I couldn’t, it would be impossible to do my job,” he explains. “Managing multiple dining venues is vastly different from running a single restaurant; having a solid structure is essential.”

Montauk is one of the evening dining venues at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

Migjorn Ibiza Suites and Spa hotel gastronomy options boasts three dining venues: the breakfast area, a pool bar offering more casual options, and Unic Restaurant, its Michelin-starred establishment. David Grussaute, the executive chef of the entire hotel, shares his experience: “I handle the purchasing, the staff, the shifts… In the morning, at six or seven, I turn on my phone, and the staff are already contacting me. When I arrive at midday, we discuss how breakfast went and plan for the next day, and we do the same for the lunch service.” In his case, the advantage of having a smaller kitchen is that it allows him to stay in close contact with everyone.

Unic Restaurant, the star culinary venue at Migjorn Ibiza Suites & Spa. (Aisha Bonet)

Hotel gastronomy catering to all tastes

One of the primary goals for hotels when designing their gastronomic offerings is to cater to their guests’ preferences and the different times of the day. Therefore, when facilities allow, they present a variety of dining styles to appeal to all types of guests.

“The type of cuisine is adapted to each space, both day and night. For example, at The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza, we use a lot of locally sourced fish. Every day, a truck arrives from the fish market, we select and purchase what we need. People love eating fish and rice dishes by the sea,” details Ismael Fernández, noting that the style is very different at Montauk Steakhouse or Minami Japanese Restaurant, the hotel’s evening dining venues.

Vegan options at breakfast in Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. (Vicent Marí)

A similar approach is seen at Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel, a property with various restaurants offering a wide range of options to its guests and visitors. Their standout culinary offering is Maymanta, a Peruvian restaurant led by chef Omar Malpartida. However, they also have other establishments like Alabastro and Oligo Madeinterranean.

Made-to-order dishes for a more personalised service. (Ibiza Gran Hotel)

Hotel gastronomy: the importance of breakfast

While dining well at lunch or dinner has always been important, what about breakfast? Increasingly, hotels are expanding their breakfast offerings, turning this first meal of the day into a showcase of a wide array of delicacies. Ibiza Gran Hotel, without a doubt, can boast about its breakfast: The Grand Breakfast. Every morning, guests can indulge in a high-quality pastry selection, a vast array of breads, cheeses, healthy options, and more, all to be enjoyed in its elegant dining room or relaxed terrace. Without any doubt is one of the hotel gastronomy most famous offer.

All set to start the day at Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel.

“Personally, breakfast is very important. When I travel, I always choose accommodation with breakfast included; for me, it’s a moment of enjoyment: juices, pastries, cheeses, cold meats…,” says David Grussaute. At Migjorn Ibiza Suites & Spa, this season, they have taken a step forward, focusing on refined presentations and offering more choices. “We try to offer the best we can to our guests: smoked fish, cava, natural juices, a show cooking area, made-to-order omelettes, fried eggs, a selection of French pastries, Iberian cold cuts, different types of bread… We aim to cater to all tastes,” asserts the French chef, who believes that offering more healthy options is increasingly necessary, as they are in growing demand.

“Breakfast is what impresses me most about a hotel’s culinary concept,” says Ismael Fernández. At Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, this meal of the day is inspired by the circus: “The Unexpected, something very crazy.” This chef considers breakfast to be fundamental, “a hallmark of the hotel”.