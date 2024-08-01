This is Etxeko Ibiza, the place where to enjoy a dine by the light of a Michelin Star and a Repsol Sol

You don’t need to visit the Basque Country to sample the cooking of Martín Berasategui. Ibiza has a culinary star that bears the name of the chef with the most Michelin stars in Spain at Etxeko Ibiza. The traditional flavours of San Sebastián are blended together in perfect harmony on a menu proposal that is so worthy of recognition and features the very best products from Cantabria and the Mediterranean.

Tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand in his kitchens at Etxeko Ibiza, where his cooking is a tribute to his roots. Guests either have the choice of dining à la carte or opting for the ‘Origen’ tasting menu, boasting a selection of the chef’s most representative dishes and of Basque cuisine; or the Gran Etxeko, the restaurant’s second menu, which contains some original and surprising elements.

«Cooking has no borders, but it has to have roots», claims Martín Berasategui

Berasategui’s classics at Etxeko Ibiza

At this award-winning restaurant in Ibiza you can sample some of Martín Berasategui’s classics, such as the sirloin, grilled hake or red mullet with fried edible scales.

Under the motto of «cooking has no borders, but it has to have roots», the Basque chef presents his particular reinterpretation of his beloved home cooking right here on Ibiza, with influences and nods to the Mediterranean.

Chef Esteban Sánchez leads the kitchen

This season the kitchen at Etxeko Ibiza is being directed by Peruvian Esteban Sánchez, one of Berasategui’s disciples from Lasarte. «It’s a great privilege to be here», says the head chef, who highlights the valuable contribution of the team to be able to continue offering the highest quality standards.

Etxeko Ibiza is located in BLESS Hotel Ibiza, in Cala Nova, a true paradise in Santa Eulària. The ambience in Etxeko Ibiza is relaxed, intimate and exclusive where you can enjoy an unforgettable evening by the light of the restaurant’s Michelin star and Repsol Sol.