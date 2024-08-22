Elrow Closing Party 2024: Hallucinarium takes over Amnesia Ibiza, are you gonna miss it?

The elrow closing party at Amnesia Ibiza is set to be one of the most spectacular events of the year. On the 28th of September, elrow will unveil its latest theme, Hallucinarium, in collaboration with visionary artists Alex & Allyson Grey.

This event will not only mark the end of the season but will also offer an unforgettable experience that blends art, music and spirituality in a way that only elrow can deliver.

A new dimension at the elrow closing party

Each year, elrow introduces a new theme that first comes to life in the iconic Amnesia nightclub. This year, the elrow closing party will transcend reality, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the Hallucinarium.

The collaboration with Alex & Allyson Grey promises an extrasensory spectacle, a journey through the mystical and psychedelic realms that these artists are renowned for.

Hallucinarium: a visionary experience

Hallucinarium is a musical and performative experience inspired by the mystical and psychedelic art of Alex & Allyson Grey. This unique event invites partygoers on a cosmic journey through the depths of human consciousness.

The stage at Amnesia will come alive with vibrant sculptures and hypnotic backdrops, reflecting the interconnectedness and sacred geometries central to the Greys’ art.

Every Saturday, Amnesia has proven to be the perfect venue for such a transformative experience and the elrow closing party will be no exception.

Otherworldly performers and spectacular art

At the elrow closing party, attendees will encounter performers dressed in costumes designed by Alex and Allyson Grey, embodying divine archetypes.

The venue will be filled with angelic dancers with flaming third eyes, seraphim on stilts with rainbow wings and other surreal figures moving gracefully through dreamlike landscapes.

The Hallucinangels and Moongoats will turn the night into a kaleidoscopic spiritual initiation, with colossal multifaceted gods taking over the DJ booth, showcasing monumental sculptures inspired by hallucinatory entities and divine languages.

Music that moves the soul

Music is at the heart of the elrow closing party and this year’s lineup will not disappoint. The Terrace will feature the sounds of Bastian Bux, Chelina Manuhutu, Cloonee, Hugel and Toni Varga. Meanwhile, in the Main Room, known as elrow City, attendees will dance to the beats of a special B2B all-night-long set between Eats Everything and Andrés Campo.

The DJs will wrap the audience in waves of house, techno, tech-house and other genres, creating an atmosphere of ecstatic energy and explosive surprises that perfectly capture the spirit of elrow.

A Fusion of art, music and spirituality

For those seeking an otherworldly connection, Hallucinarium at the elrow closing party celebrates the spectacular fusion of art, music and spirituality, elevating participants to a higher visionary realm.

This is more than just a party; it’s an initiation into the unimaginable. Be prepared to experience something truly extraordinary at Amnesia Ibiza.

About Alex & Allyson Grey

Alex Grey and Allyson Grey have been creating visionary art both independently and collaboratively since 1975. Alex Grey‘s visionary paintings articulate the realms of mystical psychedelic experience, revealing the interwoven energies of body and soul, love and spirit, which illuminate the anatomical core of every being. His work has reached millions through books, exhibitions, social media, live performances and collaborations with musicians, including the Grammy-winning album art for the rock band Tool.

Allyson Grey is a painter and social sculptor whose multimedia work seeks social transformation. Her psychedelic paintings interpret the mystical realms of Chaos, Order and Secret Writing. Allyson is also an art educator, lecturer, organisational developer and editor. Together, Alex and Allyson co-founded the Chapel of Sacred Mirrors (CoSM), an artist retreat centre in New York, where they have hosted celestial events since 2003.

The collaboration with elrow and the presentation of Hallucinarium at Amnesia Ibiza promises to be an unforgettable event, transporting attendees to a dimension of divine creativity and spiritual connection. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the elrow closing party at its finest—an explosion of art, music and magic. Secure your tickets now!