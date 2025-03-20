Where to find the best pizza in Ibiza for under €20

Finding a good, affordable meal while exploring Ibiza doesn’t have to be a challenge. If you’re craving the best pizza without spending a fortune, there are several places across the island where you can enjoy authentic Italian flavours for under €20.

From cosy takeaways to restaurants with sea views, here are five pizzerias that stand out for their quality, price, and local charm.

1. La Piccola Fiorentina: a slice of Florence in Ibiza

Located in Ibiza Town, near the Ses Figueretes neighbourhood, La Piccola Fiorentina is a small but highly rated pizzeria. While it mainly caters to takeaway customers, a few tables are available for those who prefer to dine in. Their commitment to traditional Italian recipes is reflected in their menu, which includes:

Pizza Margherita – Tomato, mozzarella, and oregano (€7.50).

– Tomato, mozzarella, and oregano (€7.50). Pizza Funghi – Tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms, and oregano (€8.70).

– Tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms, and oregano (€8.70). Pizza Prosciutto – Tomato, mozzarella, ham, and oregano (€8.70).

– Tomato, mozzarella, ham, and oregano (€8.70). Pizza Diavola – Tomato, mozzarella, spicy salami, olives, and oregano (€10.00).

– Tomato, mozzarella, spicy salami, olives, and oregano (€10.00). Pizza Capricciosa – Tomato, mozzarella, ham, tuna, mushrooms, artichokes, and oregano (€10.50).

Besides pizzas, the pizzeria offers classic pasta dishes, such as Spaghetti Bolognese (€8.50) and homemade lasagna (€10.00).

2. Bella Napoli: Neapolitan flavours by the sea

Located in Ibiza’s port area, opposite the Formentera Maritime Station, Bella Napoli is known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. The dough is prepared using traditional techniques, resulting in a thin and airy crust with a perfectly crispy edge.

Their pizza prices range from €12.50 for a Margherita to €17.50 for more elaborate options like the Primavera:

Pizza Margherita – Tomato, mozzarella, and oregano (€12.50).

– Tomato, mozzarella, and oregano (€12.50). Pizza Diavola – Tomato, mozzarella, spicy salami, and olives (€14.50).

– Tomato, mozzarella, spicy salami, and olives (€14.50). Pizza Quattro Formaggi – Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, and parmesan (€15.00).

– Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, and parmesan (€15.00). Pizza Primavera – Buffalo mozzarella, fresh tomato, serrano ham, parmesan, and arugula (€17.50).

With no pizzas exceeding €20, Bella Napoli is an excellent choice for enjoying a high-quality meal at a reasonable price.

3. Es Tancó: a trio of authenticity

With locations in Sant Jordi and Sant Rafel, Es Tancó is one of Ibiza’s most well-known pizzerias, also offering delivery and takeaway services from their Ibiza Town location. Their menu combines classic Italian recipes with unique creations, with pizzas priced between €9.50 and €16.50.

Some of their standout options include:

Zola y Nueces – Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnuts, and chicory (€15.00).

– Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, walnuts, and chicory (€15.00). Gustosa – Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, sausage, and red onion (€16.00).

– Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, sausage, and red onion (€16.00). Siciliana – Tomato, anchovies, capers, olives, and oregano (€12.50).

– Tomato, anchovies, capers, olives, and oregano (€12.50). Quattro Formaggi – Tomato, mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, and parmesan (€14.00).

Es Tancó also offers vegetarian-friendly pizzas and high-quality ingredients that keep both locals and tourists coming back for more.

4. Can Pizza: artisanal excellence in Sant Jordi

Located in Sant Jordi, Can Pizza is part of a well-known chain that has gained a reputation for its creative and high-quality pizzas. Their dough undergoes a 72-hour fermentation process, resulting in a light, crispy base.

One of their most famous creations is the Jerry Tometo, a pizza that won the title of Best Pizza in Spain in 2021. It features oregano, basil, thyme, salt, pepper, burrata, cherry tomatoes (red and yellow), spring onions, pickled onions, and garlic (€18.50).

Their menu includes both white pizzas (without tomato sauce) and red pizzas (without mozzarella), catering to a variety of preferences. Prices range between €12.50 and €18.50, and they also offer vegan options.

5. Pizzería Adiós: a tribute to Diego Maradona

Located in La Marina, beneath the historic walls of Dalt Vila, Pizzería Adiós is a unique pizzeria that pays homage to football legend Diego Maradona. The walls are adorned with images of the iconic Argentine player, creating an atmosphere that blends football culture with Italian gastronomy.

While their pizzas are slightly higher priced than other options on this list, none exceed €20, making it a great spot for a high-quality meal with a touch of nostalgia.

Exploring Ibiza’s pizza landscape

Ibiza’s pizzerias offer more than just meals; they provide experiences that cater to diverse palates and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a quick takeaway, a seaside dinner, or a cosy local spot, these establishments promise excellent quality at affordable prices.

Tips for the savvy pizza enthusiast

Timing is key – To avoid long waits, consider dining during off-peak hours. Early lunches or late dinners provide a more relaxed experience.

– To avoid long waits, consider dining during off-peak hours. Early lunches or late dinners provide a more relaxed experience. Make reservations – For popular spots like Bella Napoli, especially during peak season, booking ahead is recommended.

– For popular spots like Bella Napoli, especially during peak season, booking ahead is recommended. Try daily specials – Many pizzerias offer seasonal pizzas or daily creations that aren’t on the regular menu.

– Many pizzerias offer seasonal pizzas or daily creations that aren’t on the regular menu. Pair your pizza wisely – Enhance your meal by pairing your pizza with local wines or Italian beverages.

– Enhance your meal by pairing your pizza with local wines or Italian beverages. Leave room for dessert – Many of these pizzerias also offer authentic Italian desserts like tiramisu or panna cotta.

– Many of these pizzerias also offer authentic Italian desserts like tiramisu or panna cotta.

Ibiza is home to a diverse gastronomic scene, and its pizzerias are a testament to that. Whether you’re after a classic Margherita, an award-winning recipe, or a football-inspired dining experience, these five spots are must-visits for pizza lovers on the island. Enjoying a high-quality, authentic pizza for under €20 has never been easier in Ibiza!