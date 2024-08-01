Enjoy The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza, a foodie’s truly paradise anytime of the day

The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza is one of those places where you feel closer to heaven than Earth. Set on a magnificent terrace embraced by colourful bougainvillea, diners can choose between dining at a table or relaxing on a comfy sunbed at the water’s edge and eat with their feet in the sand.

The Mediterranean breeze perfectly fuses with the aromas of the food in a lively atmosphere animated with music and special performances, resulting in a very cool and entertaining vibe.

Mediterranean influence at The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza

The cuisine at The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza is very closely connected to the sea. Paellas, fish and seafood are firm favourites with the guests here and the team of chefs specialise in preparing a large variety of dishes with a marked Mediterranean influence.

On the menu you can find suggestions such as the house special lobster paella, country chicken paella or the one featuring carabinero prawns. The fish dishes vary according to the daily catch.

Hints of the Pacific with Roberto Ruiz

Customers are treated to an extra surprise when they discover the hints of the Pacific added by chef Roberto Ruiz to the menu at The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza. From the guacamole with tortilla chips to a variety of tacos prepared with a Mediterranean flavour and balanced with Mexican salsas to achieve some outstanding results. «It’s a cuisine revisited», says the chef.

A trip to Asia

The culinary voyage at The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza continues through Asia, with a selection of sushi, which is perfect for sharing. And paired with a cocktail, it tastes even better.

The restaurant also serves the hotel breakfast, which is also open to non-guests. A perfect opportunity to start the day with an irresistible array of sweet and savoury flavours.