Discover the ultimate ‘day pass’ best experience at Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza

If you’re looking to escape the everyday and indulge in a luxurious retreat without booking a night’s stay, the day pass options at Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza provide the perfect solution. Nestled in the stunning surroundings of Cala Llonga, these exclusive offers allow guests to enjoy a full day of relaxation and leisure, with access to some of the most impressive facilities the island has to offer.

Why choose a day pass at Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza?

The day pass concept at Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza is ideal for those who want to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty without the commitment of an overnight stay. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor looking to unwind in style, the day pass grants access to the pristine pools and exclusive amenities of these renowned hotels. Located near Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària, Mondrian and Hyde offer the perfect blend of tranquility and vibrant atmosphere, set against the backdrop of Cala Llonga’s beautiful beach, with views of the sea and surrounding mountains.

Day Pass Packages to Suit All Tastes

Hyde Beach offers a variety of day pass packages, catering to different preferences and activities. From relaxation by the pool to invigorating yoga sessions, there is something for everyone.

Breakfast Buffet and Pool Pass (85€)

For a full day of indulgence, the breakfast buffet and pool pass is an excellent option. Available every day, this package includes valet parking, a delicious breakfast at Hyde Ibiza, a sunbed, towels, and a 50€ credit to spend on food and drinks at the pool. It’s the perfect way to start the day and unwind in the serene environment of Cala Llonga.

Yoga and Breakfast Buffet (45€)

Available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, this package combines fitness and relaxation. Guests can enjoy a peaceful morning yoga session by the pool, with stunning sea views, followed by a healthy breakfast. Yoga mats and equipment are provided, so you only need to bring yourself and a desire for rejuvenation. The package also includes valet parking, making it a hassle-free experience.

Hiking and Pool Pass (85€)

For those who enjoy outdoor adventure, the hiking and pool pass is an ideal choice. Available on Wednesdays, this package includes a guided hike around Cala Llonga, taking in the island’s breathtaking scenery. After your hike, you can relax by the pool on a sunbed and make use of the 50€ credit for food and drinks. This option is perfect for nature lovers who want to combine activity with relaxation.

The ultimate day and dinner experience

Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza take the day pass concept to another level with their exclusive day and dinner packages, available on Mondays and Thursdays. For 125€, you can enjoy a day of luxury by the pool, followed by a delicious dinner at the renowned Cuyo restaurant.

Day Pass and Dinner (125€)

This package includes valet parking, a sunbed, towels, and a 50€ credit for use at the pool throughout the day. What sets this option apart is the addition of a complimentary room, allowing guests to freshen up and change before enjoying a gourmet dinner. On Mondays, the event features ‘Burger & Beer,’ while Thursdays bring ‘Tacos & Tequila,’ with live music from Paul Powell enhancing the evening atmosphere. With stunning views of the island and a diverse menu that includes sushi and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, this package offers the perfect way to end a day in paradise.

Exclusive discounts for residents

For Ibiza residents, Mondrian and Hyde offer a 20% discount on their day pass packages, making it even more appealing to indulge in a day of luxury. Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat or a more lively atmosphere, both hotels provide distinct pool areas to suit different moods, ensuring every guest finds their perfect spot to relax.

A day pass with a difference

The day pass options at Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza are not just about lounging by the pool. With additional activities like yoga and hiking, as well as the opportunity to enjoy world-class dining, these passes offer a truly comprehensive experience. Whether you’re visiting the island or call Ibiza home, these packages provide the perfect balance of relaxation, adventure, and indulgence.

As the season draws to a close, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these offers. With stunning views of the Cala Llonga coastline, luxurious amenities, and the flexibility of a day pass, Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza provide an oasis of calm in the heart of one of the world’s most famous destinations. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy a slice of Ibiza’s luxury lifestyle, whether it’s for a day of relaxation, fitness, or fine dining.

The day pass at Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Ibiza in one day. From sun-soaked pools to delicious dining experiences, these packages cater to those looking for a luxurious escape without the need for an overnight stay. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, Mondrian and Hyde’s ‘day pass’ options are the ultimate way to enjoy all that Cala Llonga has to offer.