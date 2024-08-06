Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza hotels: the world’s finest chefs cooking at its restaurants

This season Cala Llonga has become a gastronomic destination in its own right. The opening of the hotels Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza, with their two gastronomic Mexican and Japanese restaurants, have aroused an interest in this area of the island among visitors and residents who are eager to try a cuisine that showcases the local products. In addition, from June to September, both establishments are welcoming the best chefs in the world who will be offering an exclusive dining experience.

Cuyo proposal. (Alejandro Yanes)

Cuyo and the flavours of Mexico

Being as Mexican cuisine has been declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, it well deserves a brand-new space to share it here on the island. And so Cuyo was born, the restaurant located in the Hyde Ibiza hotel that surrounds the diner in the culture of the Aztec country “from the ocean to the table, with locally sourced sustainable ingredients”, the restaurant says.

Cuyo’s famous tacos alone are worthy of a visit to this restaurant in Cala Llonga: al pastor (with meat and pineapple), Courgette or Crispy Hake. Creations that combine the best Mexican salsas with high quality ingredients. The starters include steak tartare, guacamole, aquachiles or exquisite ceviches that awaken all the senses.

Mexican cuisine has been declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Alejandro Yanes)

The grilled food is another star feature in this Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza restaurant, with dishes ranging from scallops, octopus or carabineros to beef tenderloin and poussin. Some sharing platters include Seabass a la Talla (in adobo sauce), the Cuyo Platter, and the special mixed seafood platter ‘Plato del Mar’.

Cuyo’s traditional, first-class cuisine is accompanied by live music with a Latin feel. Calle Boogaloo, Sr. Cardona and Paul Powel are just some of the musicians laying down the beats during dinner. Other experiences especially designed for residents include Tacos & Tequila on Thursdays and Burger & Beer on Mondays.

Cuyo is the Mexican restaurant with the best views on the island. (Andrés Iglesias)

Niko and the tradition of Japan

The Mondrian hotel is home to Niko, the first Japanese restaurant in Cala Llonga. Japanese cuisine with a sprinkling of the Mediterranean is what you can expect on the menu here, with sushi offering the perfect excuse for sharing. A wide selection of nigiri and sashimi is also in Niko’s culinary repertoire, where the diner continues to discover an extensive proposal of the most surprising maki rolls made with raw ingredients such as salmon, tuna, lemon fish, soft-shell crab or king crab, among others.

For those who want to fully immerse themselves in the cuisine at this Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza restaurant can opt for the Omakase tasting menu with a selection of sushi, robata and other specialities from the chef.

Niko menu: double roll, crispy pork gyoza, Hamachi carpaccio, seabass sashimi and red snapper carpaccio. (Luana Failla)

But Niko has so much more to offer than just sushi, with a selection of meat (Black Angus ribeye, Australian Wagyu), rice dishes and the unique and appetising duck noodles.

Niko also combines its fine Asian dining experience with entertainment, like almost all Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza restaurants. The restaurant has incorporated the Kyabarê concept, with an exclusive cabaret show to entertain diners. On Thursdays the music is courtesy of Jo Mills and on Saturdays it is Mimi Barber who delights diners with her impressive voice at sunset.

A specially produced Kyabarê cabaret show to entertain diners at Niko. (Andrés Iglesias)

The best chefs in the world in Hotel Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza

If the food at Niko and Cuyo weren’t enough, when combined with the proposals of the best chefs in the world they become an unmissable event. The restaurants in Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza hotels have opened their doors to the world’s leading chefs named by the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Under the title ‘Best of The Best Culinary Series’, renowned chefs from the international food scene will be cooking exclusively in both restaurants.

The kick-off to these culinary experiences was provided by Asia’s number, Chef Pam, at Niko Restaurant. The second session was in Cuyo with Tomás Bermúdez, the Mexican chef founder of La Docena, considered one of the best restaurants in Latin America.

Chef Pam, Asia’s top chef, with Gustavo, one of the head chefs at Niko. (Andrés Iglesias)

There are still many delicious menus to cook in the framework of these gastronomic days with the chefs from the restaurants featured in the prestigious ‘The 50 Best’ list from around the world. Over the summer, Niko will be hosting chef Louis Han from the Michelin-starred restaurant Nae:um; Deepanker Khosla, chef from Haoma (Michelin star); and Peter Lloyd from Sticky Mango.

For its part, Cuyo is soon to receive the brothers Rivera Rio from KOLI; Edgar Núñez, chef of Sud 777; and Gerardo Vázquez Lugo, from the Nicos restaurant.

Apart from the events featuring these guest chefs, the host restaurants are open every day from 7pm. In both Hyde and Mondrian Ibiza establishments residents receive a 20% discount on the final bill, a detail that shows the interest in encouraging the participation of the locals in its culinary offering, which also includes an incredible selection of special cocktails.