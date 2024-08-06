Italian gastronomy: savour Italy’s delicious tradition in Ibiza

Italian gastronomy, one of the most popular cuisines in the world, is very well represented in Ibiza Town with Il Dek Italian Bistrot and Pizzeria Adiós. Both located in La Marina, one of the busiest districts in Ibiza, they offer two options for people seeking the authentic flavours of Italy served right up at the table. Each establishment has its own style; both display a culinary passion which is evident with every bite.

Il Dek Italian Bistrot: Italian gastronomy from Tuscany

Tuscan style cooking is on the menu at Il Dek Italian Bistrot, which offers a range of pasta, meat and fish dishes cooked in the traditional way. There are many highlights on the menu, such as the home-made pasta. The tagliolini with butter and black truffle or the spaghetti alle vongole must-try plates for lovers of Italian gastronomy.

Among the meat options, diners will be seduced by italian gastronomy specialities such as the bistecca alla fiorentina made with mature Galicia Rubia beef, the beef Rossini with foie gras and black truffle, the tagliata prepared with superior quality beef or the authentic veal cutlets alla Milanese. In the fish section, Il Dek Italian Bistrot offers starters such as Gillardeau oysters and specialities like roast cod loins with chickpeas and endives, very typical in Italian gastronomy.

To accompany the food, the restaurant offers an extensive wine list with French and Italian wines from its exceptional wine cellar as well as a privileged location: next to el Portal de ses Taules, the main gateway into Dalt Vila.

Pizzeria Adios: a tribute to Maradona

Pizzeria Adiós offers visitors a chance to enjoy Italy’s two greatest passions in the same place: food and football. The authentic Neapolitan pizzas are exquisitely prepared at this restaurant in Ibiza: with a maximum diameter of 35 centimetres, raised edge and free from burns. On this base, quality ingredients are combined guaranteeing balance in each pizza, without forgetting the addition of San Marzano tomatoes, Reggiano parmigiano, buffalo mozzarella or black truffle, just like in Italian gastronomy.

Adiós pays homage to Diego Armando Maradona: a tribute to the god that he was considered to be and a farewell to the greatest footballer of all time.