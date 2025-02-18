In the Forbes Travel Guide 2025, which luxurious hotel in Ibiza has received a four-star rating?

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay has recently been honoured with a prestigious four-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide 2025, positioning it among the elite luxury accommodations worldwide.

This accolade is particularly significant, as only three hotels in Ibiza and a total of seventeen across Spain have achieved a Forbes five or four-star rating.

Forbes Travel Guide: a testament to excellence

Forbes Travel Guide is renowned globally as an authority in luxury hospitality, awarding ratings based solely on exceptional service and guest experience. The evaluation process is rigorous, involving anonymous assessments against up to 900 exacting standards. This ensures that only establishments demonstrating unwavering commitment to excellence are recognised.

José Manuel Molina, General Manager of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, expressed his pride:

“We are honoured to be included in the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide 2025. This award reflects our team’s relentless hard work, unwavering commitment, and thoughtful service as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our discerning guests“.

“Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners represent the pinnacle of hospitality excellence“, says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings and Standards at Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s selection continues to showcase the ever-evolving luxury landscape, highlighting properties that set the benchmark for authentic experiences while delivering unparalleled service, ultimate well-being, and unforgettable moments. We are delighted to celebrate their commitment to elevating high-quality tourism on a global scale, catering to today’s discerning travellers“.

An oasis in Talamanca Bay

Nestled along the shores of Talamanca Bay, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay offers a serene retreat while keeping the vibrant energy of Ibiza within easy reach. The hotel’s design embodies the island’s spirit, featuring 152 rooms and suites that exude understated elegance. Interiors are adorned with calming white tones accented by pops of blue, complemented by local artisan décor and sleek, well-lit bathrooms equipped with premium Natura Bissé products.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the top-floor suites boast private rooftop terraces and hot tubs, providing panoramic views of the yacht-dotted bay—perfect for witnessing Ibiza’s breathtaking sunsets. All guests have access to the communal rooftop space, ensuring that everyone can indulge in the island’s scenic beauty.

Culinary delights

A highlight of the hotel is its exceptional culinary offerings. The on-site Nobu Restaurant serves the renowned Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Diners can indulge in signature dishes such as the £135 ‘Taste of Ibiza’ Omakase menu, which offers a curated selection of the chef’s finest creations, enhanced by expertly paired wines.

For a more relaxed dining experience, Chambao provides a beachside setting where guests can enjoy high-quality options. The restaurant’s palm-shaded, feet-in-the-sand ambiance makes it an ideal spot for leisurely meals just steps from the sea. Breakfast at Chambao features a thoughtfully curated selection that highlights local flavours, moving away from conventional buffet styles.

Wellness and recreation

Understanding the importance of holistic well-being, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay offers a range of wellness facilities. The on-site Ibiza Bay Spa by Six Senses provides a variety of treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Guests can partake in guided hikes, sunset yoga sessions, and sound healing experiences, all aimed at promoting relaxation and inner balance.

The hotel features two outdoor seafront pools, each catering to different guest preferences. The family-friendly pool is perfect for those with children, while the adult-only pool offers a tranquil environment for guests seeking a peaceful retreat. Surrounding cabanas and sun loungers provide comfortable spaces to unwind, with attentive poolside service ensuring a seamless experience.

Family-friendly amenities

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is committed to creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages. The Ibiza Bay Kids Club offers a range of engaging activities, including e-bike tours, snorkelling adventures, and themed days such as mermaid and pirate experiences. These programmes are designed to inspire creativity and exploration, ensuring that younger guests have an unforgettable stay.

For families seeking quality time together, the hotel provides opportunities to learn the art of sushi rolling, embark on tapas tours, or simply relax at Chambao restaurant—a beach club playground that caters to both adults and children. Babysitting services are also available, allowing parents to enjoy a romantic evening, perhaps indulging in Nobu’s signature miso cod.

Prime location

Situated in Talamanca Bay, the hotel offers the perfect balance between tranquillity and accessibility. Guests can enjoy the peaceful surroundings of the bay, with its long, shallow curve of barefoot-friendly beach, while being just a short distance from Ibiza Town‘s vibrant nightlife and cultural attractions.

A leisurely fifteen-minute walk brings guests to the historic old town of Dalt Vila, where they can explore the 16th-century city walls and immerse themselves in the island’s rich heritage.

Plan your visit

With its recent Forbes Travel Guide four-star rating, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay stands as a beacon of luxury and exceptional service on the White Isle. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil retreat by the sea, an unforgettable dining experience, or seamless access to Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife, this award-winning hotel offers the best of both worlds.

From its elegantly designed suites and world-class dining to its bespoke wellness experiences and family-friendly amenities, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay continues to set the standard for high-end hospitality on the island. This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide further cements its reputation as one of Ibiza’s most coveted luxury stays.

If you’re planning your next Ibiza getaway, why not indulge in the ultimate five-star experience in Talamanca Bay? Whether you’re here for a romantic escape, a family holiday, or a wellness retreat, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay promises exquisite service, unparalleled comfort, and a true taste of island luxury.

