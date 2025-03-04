This is what Ibiza Gallery will be like: the ultimate luxury shopping destination, set to open its doors in 2025

This summer, Ibiza is set to elevate its luxury landscape with the grand opening of Ibiza Gallery, a premier shopping destination nestled in Playa d’en Bossa. Developed by Grupo Empresas Matutes, this €15 million project promises to blend high-end fashion, exquisite dining, and contemporary art, offering tourists an unparalleled experience on the White Isle.

Georgina Rodríguez: the iconic Godmother of Ibiza Gallery

Adding an extra touch of glamour to the project, Georgina Rodríguez, the renowned model and influencer, has been named the official ambassador of Ibiza Gallery. Partner to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina attended the exclusive presentation event, where she expressed her excitement about this luxury venture.

Her involvement underscores the centre’s commitment to elegance and exclusivity, making it a must-visit destination for fashion lovers and high-end shoppers.

A new beacon of luxury

Playa d’en Bossa, renowned for its expansive sandy beaches, upscale hotels, and electrifying nightlife, will soon be home to Ibiza Gallery. Spanning 4,800 square metres, this luxury shopping centre is strategically positioned opposite the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, enhancing the area’s appeal to discerning travellers.

A curated selection of high-end boutiques

The luxurious mall is poised to become a fashionista’s paradise, hosting 20 exclusive boutiques featuring internationally acclaimed brands. Among the retailers confirmed by the Grupo Empresas Matutes are:

Jil Sander : minimalist designs and impeccable tailoring.

: minimalist designs and impeccable tailoring. Roberto Cavalli : Italian glamour with vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics.

: Italian glamour with vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics. Missoni : playful and elegant knitwear with distinctive patterns.

: playful and elegant knitwear with distinctive patterns. Antonioli : a multi-brand retailer offering avant-garde fashion labels.

: a multi-brand retailer offering avant-garde fashion labels. The Attico: the first standalone boutique of the renowned Italian brand in Spain.

Gastronomic delights to satisfy discerning palates

Beyond fashion, Ibiza Gallery will be a culinary hotspot, as there is a wide range of high-end gastronomic options in the surrounding area:

Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay : making its European debut , bringing bold flavours and a theatrical dining experience.

: making its , bringing bold flavours and a theatrical dining experience. Tatel Ibiza : a chic restaurant blending traditional Iberian cuisine with modern techniques.

: a chic restaurant blending with modern techniques. Sublimotion by Paco Roncero: a multisensory dining experience that combines avant-garde gastronomy with cutting-edge technology.

Hell’s Kitchen Ibiza. Tatel Ibiza. Sublimotion.

An artistic and cultural hub

Art enthusiasts will find Ibiza Gallery equally captivating, as it will feature a dedicated art gallery showcasing works from internationally acclaimed artists. This initiative aims to enrich the shopping experience, providing visitors with an opportunity to engage with contemporary art in a luxurious setting.

Exclusive nautical experiences

In collaboration with IGY Ibiza Marina, the new mall will offer exclusive yacht berthing services and waterfront dining options. This partnership ensures that guests can seamlessly integrate maritime adventures into their luxury shopping and dining experiences.

Designed for Ibiza’s exclusive summer season

Reflecting Ibiza’s seasonal rhythm, Ibiza Gallery’s boutiques and restaurants will operate during the island’s high season, typically spanning May to October. This approach aligns with the influx of international tourists seeking premium experiences during the Mediterranean summer.

Grand opening: anticipation builds

The announcement of its opening has generated significant excitement among both locals and prospective visitors. Danny Gómez, Global Partnerships Director of Grupo Empresas Matutes, expressed his vision for the project:

“Ibiza is synonymous with exclusivity and a unique lifestyle. With the opening of Ibiza Gallery, we aim to offer residents and visitors a space where luxury is experienced holistically, combining fashion, art, gastronomy, and entertainment in an unparalleled environment”.

Practical information for Visitors

Location : Begònies Street 23, Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza.

: Begònies Street 23, Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza. Opening date : May 2025 (exact date to be confirmed).

: May 2025 (exact date to be confirmed). Operating season : high season, from May to October.

: high season, from May to October. Accessibility: easily reachable from Ibiza Town and the airport, with ample parking facilities available.

Ibiza’s new luxury icon

Ibiza Gallery is poised to become a cornerstone of luxury and culture in Ibiza, offering tourists an integrated experience that merges high fashion, gourmet dining, and contemporary art. As the island continues to evolve as a premier destination, this new addition reinforces its status as a global hub for luxury and sophistication.

Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, a culinary adventurer, or an art lover, Ibiza Gallery promises to be a highlight of your summer 2025 itinerary.