Nestled in the northeastern part of Ibiza, within the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja, Sant Vicent de sa Cala is a charming village that offers a tranquil escape from the island’s more bustling areas. Surrounded by lush pine forests and with easy access to some of Ibiza’s most picturesque landscapes, this village is perfect for those seeking a more authentic and peaceful experience.

Location and how to get to Sant Vicent de sa Cala

Sant Vicent de sa Cala is known for its unspoiled natural beauty. The village is located near the famous Cala de Sant Vicent beach, but it’s the village itself that captures the true essence of traditional Ibizan life.

To reach Sant Vicent de sa Cala, you can drive from Ibiza Town, which is about 30 kilometres away, taking approximately 40 minutes by car. The drive from Sant Joan, a nearby town, takes about 15 minutes.

Sant Vicent de sa Cala: explore Ibiza’s serene village away from the crowds 1

The road leading to the village is scenic, with winding routes through pine forests that offer stunning views, particularly as you approach the village from the hills.

Historical background

Sant Vicent de sa Cala has a rich history, once considered one of the most isolated areas in Ibiza. Until the 18th century, the village was largely uninhabited due to its remote location and the challenges posed by its rugged terrain.

It wasn’t until the 19th century that the village began to develop, with the construction of its small but significant Church of Sant Vicent. This church, which began construction in 1827 and was finally inaugurated in 1838, is a simple yet beautiful representation of traditional Ibizan architecture. The church’s history reflects the village’s humble beginnings, as it was built by a small, impoverished community who could only afford to complete it over many years.

Accommodation and dining options

While Sant Vicent de sa Cala is a small village, the nearby area offers a selection of well-reviewed accommodations and dining options that cater to different tastes and budgets.

For a luxurious stay, Hotel Grupotel Cala San Vicente is a top choice, offering modern amenities and direct access to the beach. If you prefer something more intimate, Agroturismo Can Planells, located just outside the village, provides a more rural experience with its beautifully restored farmhouse and serene surroundings.

Can Gat restaurant.

When it comes to dining, The Boat House and Can Gat are two popular restaurants located on the beach of Cala de Sant Vicent, approximately 3 kilometres from the village. Both establishments offer stunning views of the sea, with The Boat House known for its eclectic décor and a menu that blends Mediterranean and international flavours, and Can Gat celebrated for its traditional Ibizan seafood dishes.

Additionally, for those interested in trying something different, Es Cafè Casa Pepe offers authentic Thai cuisine right in the village. This unique dining option provides a refreshing change of pace, with dishes that are both flavourful and highly rated by visitors.

Family-friendly and activities

Sant Vicent de sa Cala is an ideal destination for families. The village and its surroundings are peaceful and safe, with plenty of space for children to play. The nearby Cala de Sant Vicent beach is family-friendly, with shallow waters that are perfect for swimming and sand that’s great for building castles.

Cala de Sant Vicent beach.

For those interested in outdoor activities, the area offers excellent hiking trails through the surrounding hills, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the coastline.

Water sports such as paddleboarding and snorkelling are popular at the beach, and there’s even a diving school for those looking to explore the underwater world.

Leisure and culture

A visit to Sant Vicent de sa Cala wouldn’t be complete without exploring some of its cultural landmarks. The mentioned Church of Sant Vicent is a focal point of the village, offering insight into the area’s history and its community’s resilience. Another point of interest is the Es Culleram Cave, an ancient Phoenician sanctuary located in the hills above the village, offering a glimpse into the island’s rich history.

Es Culleram cave.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat, a family-friendly environment or a base for exploring the natural beauty of Ibiza, Sant Vicent de sa Cala offers a unique blend of tranquillity and tradition. This secluded spot is a testament to the diverse experiences that Ibiza has to offer beyond its famous nightlife.