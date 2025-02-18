Two top DJs who regularly perform in Ibiza earned 2.4 million euros for playing music at a high-profile golf tournament

Top DJs are no longer just performing in nightclubs and festivals—they are now a major attraction at high-profile sports events. In a striking example of this trend, two internationally renowned DJs who regularly play in Ibiza have earned a staggering €2.4 million for providing the soundtrack to a prestigious golf tournament. The LIV Golf event, backed by Saudi Arabia, took place last weekend in Adelaide, Australia, where the DJs’ eye-watering fees were revealed despite the confidentiality of their contracts.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the report mentions a total of “$2.5 million”, which converts to approximately €2.39 million. If the amount refers to Australian dollars—something not explicitly stated—it would be closer to €1.5 million, which is still a substantial sum for a DJ performance.

Who are the top DJs behind the multi-million-euro gig?

Melbourne-based Dominic Matheson, better known as Dom Dolla, and his fellow DJ and global dance music sensation Fisher were the two artists hired to provide entertainment at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide. Their performances came with a hefty price tag, reportedly earning them a combined €2.4 million, according to industry insiders who preferred to remain anonymous due to the confidentiality of the contracts.

The growing trend of integrating live music into sports events is not new. The Australian Open tennis tournament, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, and other major sporting occasions have increasingly sought to book high-profile musicians to create a festival-like atmosphere. However, as seen in the LIV Golf tournament, the cost of securing top-tier artists continues to rise significantly.

Thousands of fans rushed to the stage for Fisher’s performance

Among the high-profile attendees at the LIV event was AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon, who watched Chilean golfer Joaquín Niemann secure victory with a birdie putt on the final hole. Just minutes after Niemann lifted the trophy, thousands of spectators rushed to the stage for Fisher’s live set, which lasted two hours and featured his Grammy-nominated track Losing It.

The DJ’s performances are known for their high-energy atmosphere, infectious beats, and his larger-than-life personality. His ability to transform an event into a full-scale party has made him one of the most sought-after names in electronic music.

Dom Dolla opened the LIV event after a surprise Super Bowl appearance

Dom Dolla, who kicked off the LIV Golf tournament with a Friday night set, had just come off a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans. The DJ played an impromptu set on the city’s iconic Bourbon Street, an event that made headlines when he was photographed alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook.

This kind of high-profile exposure has only added to Dom Dolla’s rapid rise in the electronic music scene. With his signature high-energy house sound and ability to craft infectious dancefloor anthems, he has earned a dedicated following worldwide.

Fisher’s upcoming summer residency at [UNVRS]

For those who missed Fisher’s performance in Adelaide, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch him this summer in Ibiza. [UNVRS] has just announced a brand-new residency, with the Australian DJ set to take over Thursday nights from 5 June for a total of 17 weeks.

“Known for his boundless energy and larger-than-life stage presence, he will bring a fresh dynamic to an already stellar lineup”, the club stated. “This new residency further cements [UNVRS] as one of the most in-demand destinations for electronic music lovers this summer”.

With chart-topping tracks like Losing It, Atmosphere, and his 2024 hit Somebody featuring Gotye and Chris Lake, Fisher has consistently proven his ability to draw massive crowds. Whether he’s shutting down Hollywood Boulevard for a performance or headlining Central Park in New York, his influence on the dance music scene remains undeniable.

Dom Dolla joins the 2025 lineup at Hï Ibiza

Meanwhile, Hï Ibiza has announced an exciting new addition to its 2025 season. Australian electronic music heavyweight Dom Dolla will be taking over The Theatre every Wednesday night from 2 July to 3 September, delivering what is expected to be one of the most talked-about residencies of the summer.

Dom Dolla’s rise to the top of the global dance music scene has been nothing short of extraordinary. From chart-topping releases to collaborations with industry giants, he has become a dominant force in house music. His recent sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden and other world-renowned venues further highlight his growing influence in the industry.

His signature sound—characterised by infectious beats, deep basslines, and high-intensity drops—has earned him critical acclaim, including a Grammy nomination and praise from major publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard Dance, and GQ.

The future of music and sports entertainment

The fusion of sports and live music is a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. As seen with the LIV Golf tournament, sporting events are no longer just about the game; they are full-scale entertainment spectacles designed to captivate audiences from start to finish.

With DJs like Fisher and Dom Dolla commanding six-figure (or even seven-figure) fees for performances at sporting events, the stakes—and the budgets—continue to rise. Whether in Ibiza’s world-famous clubs or on the stage of a golf tournament in Australia, these artists have proven that electronic music remains one of the biggest draws in live entertainment today.