Cala Boix, located on the northeast coast of Ibiza, in Santa Eulària municipality, is a secluded beach that offers a serene escape from the island’s more crowded spots.

Known for its distinctive dark grey sandami, a rarity in Ibiza, Cala Boix provides an ideal setting for those seeking tranquillity and natural beauty.

Getting to Cala Boix

Reaching Cala Boix requires a bit of effort, but it’s well worth it. The beach is accessible only by car, with the nearest village being Sant Carles, just a 10-minute drive away. From there, you follow signs to the beach and park in the ample parking area above. Be prepared for a descent via a steep staircase, which might be challenging for those with mobility issues.

Cala Boix: the stunning dark sand beach in northern Ibiza that's worth a visit 1

The cove is a relatively small beach, about 100 metres long and 10 to 15 metres wide, surrounded by dramatic cliffs that enhance its secluded atmosphere. The sand, unusually dark for Ibiza, heats up quickly under the sun, so beachgoers should be cautious when walking barefoot. The water is typically calm, making it a good spot for swimming and snorkelling, although light waves can develop in the afternoon, offering some opportunities for bodysurfing.

Water sports options

Cala Boix may be a quiet and secluded beach, but it offers excellent opportunities for water sports enthusiasts, particularly those interested in snorkelling. The crystal-clear waters are ideal for exploring the rich marine life that thrives around the rocky outcrops and underwater formations. While there are no rental facilities directly on the beach for equipment like snorkels or diving gear, visitors are encouraged to bring their own gear to fully enjoy the underwater scenery.

For those looking for more adventurous activities like kayaking or paddleboarding, nearby beaches and towns such as Cala Llenya or Santa Eulària provide rental services that can be brought to Cala Boix for a day of aquatic exploration.

Family-Friendly environment

Cala Boix is a family-friendly beach, particularly appealing to those with young children who enjoy quieter environments. However, the steep access might be a consideration for families with very young kids or those who need strollers.

The beach is well-equipped with essential amenities. You’ll find a few sun loungers and parasols available for rent, although the beach’s natural charm encourages many visitors to simply lay out a blanket on the sand.

Cala Boix restaurant.

There’s a rustic beach bar where you can grab refreshments, but for a more substantial meal, head back up to the parking area. Here, you’ll find two well-regarded restaurants, including the long-established Restaurante Cala Boix, known for its excellent seafood and traditional Ibizan cuisine.

Nearby attractions

While Cala Boix itself is a peaceful retreat, the surrounding area offers plenty of opportunities for exploration. Nearby beaches such as Cala Llenya and Aguas Blancas are just a short drive away, providing more varied coastal experiences.

The charming village of Sant Carles, known for its traditional Ibizan vibe, is also worth a visit, especially if you’re interested in local markets and artisan shops.

Sant Carles church.

Cala Boix is perfect for those looking to experience a different side of Ibiza, far from the bustling tourist spots. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful day by the sea, a chance to snorkel in clear waters, or a taste of authentic Ibizan seafood, Cala Boix is a destination that promises to deliver a memorable and relaxing experience.