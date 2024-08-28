Cala Xuclar, a concealed site on the northern coast of Ibiza, is a serene escape from the bustling tourist-filled beaches that the island is famous for.

Nestled in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja, this small, secluded cove offers an idyllic setting surrounded by lush pine forests and rugged cliffs. For those seeking tranquillity, this small cove is the perfect destination.

Cala Xuclar: Ibiza’s concealed snorkelling paradise 1

Location and how to get to Cala Xuclar

Located near Portinatx, Cala Xuclar is about a 5-minute drive from this popular resort or a 10-minute journey from the village of Sant Joan. To reach this beach, follow the road from Sant Joan towards Portinatx, and after passing signs for Cala Xarraca and s’Illot d’es Renclí, you’ll find the turnoff to Cala Xuclar on your left.

The final stretch involves a steep, narrow road, which adds a sense of adventure to the journey.

Cala Xuclar: Ibiza’s concealed snorkelling paradise 2

Limited parking is available, so arriving early is advisable.

Beach features and amenities

Cala Xuclar is a petite cove, measuring just 35 metres in length and 20 metres in width. The beach is a mix of pebbles and coarse sand, with crystal-clear waters that are perfect for swimming and snorkelling.

The sea bed is rocky, so it’s recommended to bring water shoes to avoid slipping.

Cala Xuclar: Ibiza’s concealed snorkelling paradise 3

While Cala Xuclar is not equipped with extensive facilities, it does offer a small, charming beachside chiringuito (a beach bar), Xiringuito Cala Xuclar, which is renowned for serving some of the freshest seafood on the island. However, due to its popularity and limited seating, it’s wise to book ahead or bring your own picnic.

Accessibility considerations

This beach is not particularly suited for families with small children due to its rocky entry into the water and lack of extensive facilities.

Additionally, the steep access road and uneven terrain may pose challenges for individuals with mobility issues.

Cala Xuclar: Ibiza’s concealed snorkelling paradise 4

There are no showers or toilets available, and the parking can be quite challenging during peak season.

Water sports and activities

Cala Xuclar is a haven for snorkelling enthusiasts, thanks to its clear waters and rich marine life. While there are no formal water sports rentals available, visitors often bring their own gear for paddleboarding or kayaking.

The surrounding cliffs and rocky coastline also make it an excellent spot for a scenic coastal walk.

Cala Xuclar offers a unique blend of seclusion and natural beauty, making it a perfect spot for those looking to unwind and connect with nature. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet day at the beach or exploring the underwater world, Cala Xuclar promises a peaceful retreat away from the crowds.