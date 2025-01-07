From Cala Bassa to Cala Comte: go winter hiking and enjoy a breathtaking coastal route

This scenic winter hiking route from Cala Bassa to Torre d’en Rovira via Cala Comte offers a captivating journey through Ibiza’s stunning coastal landscapes.

The 9.2-kilometre circular path showcases breathtaking sea views, serene beaches, and historical landmarks, making it an ideal off-season adventure for outdoor enthusiasts.

Trail overview

Distance: approximately 9.2 km

approximately 9.2 km Duration: around 2 hours

around 2 hours Difficulty: moderate

moderate Starting Point: Cala Bassa

Cala Bassa Highlights: Cala Bassa beach, Cala Comte beach, Torre d’en Rovira, panoramic views of islets such as Sa Conillera and s’Illa des Bosc

Why winter is perfect for this hike

Winter in Ibiza offers mild temperatures, fewer crowds, and a peaceful atmosphere. With average daytime temperatures ranging from 14°C to 18°C, it’s an ideal season for hiking. Additionally, the vibrant colours of the sea and sky are particularly striking during the cooler months.

Starting at Cala Bassa

The hike begins at Cala Bassa, a tranquil beach in winter that retains its beauty even without the bustling summer crowds. The soft sands and surrounding pine forests create a serene atmosphere. There may be fewer open facilities, but this only enhances the peacefulness of the experience.

To start the trail, head west from the Cala Bassa Beach Club area along the dirt path that hugs the coastline. The path, lined with Mediterranean shrubs, offers breathtaking views of the sea as it winds past rocky outcrops. After around 15 minutes, you’ll reach your first viewpoint, a perfect spot for photos of the winter sky reflected in the water.

Navigating the path to Cala Comte

After covering roughly 1.5 kilometres, you’ll come across small fishermen’s huts known as ‘casetas varador‘. These rustic structures are landmarks that signal your approach to Cala Comte. Follow the sandy trail as it dips gently towards the coves and cliffs that make this section so picturesque.

Upon arriving at Cala Comte, you’ll be greeted by expansive views of islets, such as s’Illa des Bosc and Sa Conillera. The beach’s vibrant blue waters are especially vivid in the cooler months. Although the iconic Sunset Ashram restaurant may be closed during winter, this offers an uninterrupted chance to enjoy the panoramic views in quiet solitude.

Continuing from Cala Comte to Torre d’en Rovira

To continue the hike, follow the rugged trail south along the coastline. This section narrows and becomes more uneven, so caution is advised, especially near the cliffs. The cooler weather makes this part of the hike more comfortable compared to summer.

After approximately 1 kilometre, you’ll see a wooden sign indicating the path to Torre d’en Rovira. Take the left-hand trail, which ascends gently. Along the way, you’ll pass rocky clearings that offer panoramic views of the horizon. On clear winter days, the visibility is exceptional, and you can often see as far as the islands of Espartar.

The final stretch to Torre d’en Rovira is a steady incline over uneven ground. Built in 1763, this defensive tower served as a lookout against pirate invasions. From the summit, you can enjoy sweeping views of the coastline and the surrounding sea, making it a prime spot for winter sunset photos.

Practical information for hikers

Best time to hike: November to March for the mildest weather.

November to March for the mildest weather. What to bring: layers for warmth, sun protection, water, snacks, and comfortable hiking shoes.

layers for warmth, sun protection, water, snacks, and comfortable hiking shoes. Parking: free parking is available at Cala Bassa.

free parking is available at Cala Bassa. Trail conditions: the path is generally well-maintained, though rain can make certain sections slippery. Check the forecast before setting out.

Additional winter hiking tips

Photography: winter skies in Ibiza often feature dramatic cloud formations and vivid colours at sunset, making it an excellent time for photography.

winter skies in Ibiza often feature dramatic cloud formations and vivid colours at sunset, making it an excellent time for photography. Quiet beaches: without the summer crowds, both Cala Bassa and Cala Comte offer a serene, almost private experience.

without the summer crowds, both Cala Bassa and Cala Comte offer a serene, almost private experience. Environmental awareness: carry out all waste and respect local wildlife. Winter is also a sensitive season for many species, so tread carefully.

Returning to Cala Bassa

After enjoying the views from the defensive tower, you can retrace your steps along the coast or take the inland route for a change of scenery. The inland path leads through low Mediterranean scrubland, offering a different perspective of Ibiza’s landscapes and reconnects with the main trail near Cala Bassa.

This hiking trail showcases the tranquil side of Ibiza, away from the summer buzz. The combination of pristine beaches, scenic viewpoints, and historical landmarks creates a memorable experience. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a casual walker, this route allows you to embrace Ibiza’s natural beauty during the quietest and most peaceful time of the year.

Discover Ibiza’s charm in the off-season with this coastal adventure, where each step unveils a stunning view of the island’s captivating landscapes.