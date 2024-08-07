Finca La Plaza: exquisite Mediterranean flavours in the heart of Ibiza

Finca La Plaza is one of the island’s most special culinary enclaves, situated in the village of Santa Gertrudis, in the heart of Ibiza. This restaurant, where you can enjoy the highest level of cuisine in a tranquil, elegant, and cosy setting, is an integral part of the nature tourism and sense of disconnection that characterises this area. Santa Gertrudis, with its cluster of whitewashed houses, hosts the most bohemian shops and a multicultural atmosphere that exudes the pure essence of Ibiza.

Under the direction of Gennaro Vitto, director of Food & Beverage at Island Hospitality, and the execution of chef Sergio Cerdeñosa and his team, their menu takes diners on a journey of local ingredients full of references to the rural Mediterranean landscapes surrounding this special enclave. Faithful to its philosophy, the gastronomic proposal evolves with the season through the aromas, flavours and textures to delight the taste buds of the diner.

Finca La Plaza menu

The new menu features between 20 and 25 signature dishes prepared entirely in the kitchen of Finca La Plaza by its talented team. They have kept certain classics on the menu, such as the smoked pork rib ‘Hot-Dog’, and added some new ones like the grilled octopus with potatoes and celeriac cream; or the firm favourite, ‘La Finca’ Beef Wellington.

For a sweet finish, they propose a range of desserts including a classic tiramisu, perfect for sharing; Light creamy cheese with ganache and raspberry coulis and chocolate crunch; and Hazelnut ice cream with tonka bean crumble and a crispy blend of pailleté and hazelnut.

Its varied and complete wine list offers the perfect pairing option for dinner from the meticulously selected wine selection with more than 180 different labels. A special mention must be made to the wide range of cocktails to enjoy at sunset or even as an after-dinner drink while the conservation is flowing.

Live music

To complement a wonderful evening, Finca La Plaza hosts live music every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesdays Saudade perform charming sounds with Bossa Nova, Carnival, Samba and Caipirinhas featuring Tupac Peralta (flute, percussion, vocals) and Gui Oliveira (double bass, guitar, vocals) who bring the magic of Brazil to life. On Wednesdays it’s time for Tupac Peralta & Ibiza Balearic Soundclash, a vibrant mix of traditional Balearic rhythms and modern beats, celebrating Ibiza’s musical heritage with a contemporary twist. On Thursdays it’s the turn of Querencia guitar and percussion duo specialised in flamenco. Their passionate performances promise an unforgettable night.

The warmth, charm and hospitality that permeate the restaurant are the values and true ingredients of Finca La Plaza, making diners feel at home in a relaxed atmosphere – all the ingredients for a magical Ibizan night.