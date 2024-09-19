If you’re planning a holiday in Ibiza, consider exploring the island’s serene and natural side by staying in one of its rural hotels. These establishments provide the perfect blend of tranquillity and luxury, offering the chance to relax in nature while enjoying top-notch wellness facilities and dining options. With many to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of the five best rural hotels in Ibiza.

Thanks to Ibiza’s small size, you can easily combine beach days with inland exploration. After a day on the island’s famous beaches and enjoying its coastal restaurants, many visitors head inland to discover Ibiza’s natural beauty. Staying in one of the top rural hotels on the island offers the perfect opportunity to relax, with well-designed rooms, exceptional dining, and even wellness centres to help you unwind.

Safragell Ibiza Suites & Spa – A hidden gem in northern Ibiza

Elegance and tranquillity define Safragell Ibiza, located in the northern part of the island. This agrotourism retreat exemplifies Ibizan tradition, from its stone walls to the authentic architectural details that reflect the island’s history. Guests can unwind in spacious suites, indulge in creative international cuisine, and sip cocktails while enjoying scenic views. Perfect for weddings or quiet getaways in the serene Sant Llorenç area.

Luxuriate in these Top 5 rural hotels and agritourism retreats in Ibiza 1

Hotel Rural Can Curreu – A peaceful retreat in Sant Carles

One of the most iconic rural hotels in Ibiza, Hotel Rural Can Curreu, is located in the peaceful town of Sant Carles. Surrounded by nature and far from the island’s busier areas, this charming hotel prioritises guest comfort in its traditional Ibizan architecture. Offering spa services, Mediterranean cuisine, and horse riding experiences, it’s an excellent choice for a relaxing family holiday or a dreamy Ibizan wedding.

Luxuriate in these Top 5 rural hotels and agritourism retreats in Ibiza 2

Agroturismo Sa Talaia – One of Ibiza’s best rural hotels for couples and groups

Amongst beautiful gardens and chill-out areas, Agroturismo Sa Talaia is one of the best rural hotels for a luxurious stay in Ibiza. This former mansion near Sant Antoni offers modern suites, a pool with a jacuzzi, and Balinese beds for ultimate relaxation. Its Mediterranean restaurant and intimate setting make it ideal for weddings, corporate events, or romantic escapes in a pine-covered paradise.

Luxuriate in these Top 5 rural hotels and agritourism retreats in Ibiza 3

Hotel Rural Casa Maca – Tranquillity just minutes from Ibiza Town

Hotel Rural Casa Maca is a peaceful haven just minutes from the vibrant Ibiza Town. Set on a hill with panoramic views of Dalt Vila, this rural hotel boasts traditional Ibizan architecture, an outdoor pool, and beautiful gardens filled with almond and carob trees. Its restaurant, known for using organic local ingredients, is a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike. A perfect spot for a romantic or family holiday with the island’s best of both worlds.

Luxuriate in these Top 5 rural hotels and agritourism retreats in Ibiza 4

Agroturismo Can Pere Sord – Family-friendly rural hotel in Sant Joan

For families looking for rural hotels in the heart of nature, Agroturismo Can Pere Sord in Sant Joan is an excellent choice. Set in the lush countryside of northern Ibiza, this retreat offers spacious family-friendly facilities, including separate pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, and expansive gardens. Set in a restored 200-year-old house, Can Pere Sord offers a peaceful and scenic escape, complete with fresh, local cuisine served in its restaurant.

Luxuriate in these Top 5 rural hotels and agritourism retreats in Ibiza 5

These rural hotels in Ibiza combine luxury, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the island, ensuring your stay is as memorable as the destination itself. Whether you’re in search of a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or the perfect wedding venue, these rural hotels offer the ideal setting for your Ibiza experience.