Explore Sant Antoni from a new perspective with the ‘Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour’

Sant Antoni de Portmany, a picturesque town on the island of Ibiza, is widely known for its vibrant nightlife and scenic coastlines. However, in recent years, the town has been striving to promote a different kind of tourism—one that focuses on culture, family activities, and artistic expression.

Enter the Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour, a free guided walking tour designed to highlight the town’s rich cultural heritage and its growing urban art scene.

This initiative, launched in 2020, has quickly gained popularity among both locals and tourists, offering an immersive journey through the heart of Sant Antoni.

A Blend of art, history, and tradition

The Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour aims to showcase the municipality’s unique blend of heritage, culture, and urban art. The walking tour allows visitors to discover iconic landmarks, historical sites, and contemporary art installations, all while learning about the town’s past, its identity, and its traditions.

One of the tour’s central attractions is the Ruta ArtUrbà, a street art route featuring 16 large-scale murals scattered throughout the town’s streets. This open-air art gallery is the result of contributions from international artists, many of whom participated in the Bloop Festival, an annual event dedicated to transforming public spaces with symbolic, thought-provoking murals. The route showcases a diversity of artistic styles and messages, offering a visual commentary on social, environmental, and political issues.

As participants meander through the town, they are introduced to several key landmarks, including Sa Punta des Molí, a historical windmill that now serves as a cultural space, and the well-known Monument to the Discovery of America, more commonly referred to as the ‘Columbus Egg’. This symbolic sculpture commemorates Christopher Columbus, whose heritage some claim is linked to the island of Ibiza.

The tour also includes a visit to the church of Sant Antoni, a local religious and historical landmark, and the statue of ‘Es Verro’, a traditional symbol of Ibiza’s rural identity.

Urban art pieces are interspersed throughout the walk, enhancing the experience with colourful expressions that blend seamlessly with the town’s architectural backdrop. One of the tour’s most charming aspects is its culmination at Passeig de Ponent, a scenic promenade where participants can enjoy the iconic Sant Antoni sunset.

The Logistics: accessible and family-friendly

The Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour runs from June to October, capitalizing on the island’s warmer months and attracting a mix of family tourists, art lovers, and those seeking a cultural alternative to the typical summer beach holiday.

The tours are conducted in both Spanish and English, with two Spanish tours and one English (or another language based on demand) offered each week. This ensures accessibility for a diverse range of visitors.

Each tour lasts around two hours, making it a manageable yet enriching experience that provides a comprehensive overview of the town. To maintain the quality and intimacy of the tour, groups are capped at a maximum of 20 participants, allowing for a more personalized and engaging experience.

The itinerary is carefully designed to showcase a variety of attractions, starting at Sa Punta des Molí and following a path along Portmany Bay. This scenic route includes multiple stops at significant cultural and historical points of interest, such as the Molí d’en Simó cultural centre and the Far de Ses Coves Blanques lighthouse. Along the way, participants can learn about the local history and enjoy the artistic interventions in the form of murals and graffiti art, which enhance the experience with a contemporary twist.

A successful formula for cultural tourism

Since its inception, the ‘Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour’ has garnered positive feedback from participants, contributing to the town’s efforts to position itself as a destination for cultural and family tourism. According to data from the 2023 season, the tour attracted 759 participants, both national and international, achieving a high level of satisfaction.

The tour has been especially popular with Spanish-speaking tourists, although English-language tours have seen increased demand in the shoulder months of June, September, and October.

The success of these tours reflects a broader trend in Sant Antoni’s tourism strategy, which is to diversify the local tourism offering beyond its traditional appeal of beaches and nightlife. By investing in initiatives like the Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour, the local government is actively promoting the town’s historical and artistic assets, creating a well-rounded experience for visitors.

How to join the Sant Antoni tour

To participate in the Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour, prospective visitors can reserve a spot through the official website (ibizafreetours.info). The tours are free, but booking in advance is recommended due to the limited group size. The tours are particularly popular in the summer months, so early booking ensures availability.

Overall, the Sant Antoni & Street Art Freetour offers a unique opportunity to explore a different side of Ibiza. It’s an experience that goes beyond the sun and sand, inviting participants to engage with the island’s urban art scene and discover its rich history and culture, all while enjoying the stunning landscapes and vibrant atmosphere that Sant Antoni has to offer.