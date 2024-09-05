Discover the stunning beaches in Ibiza and Formentera, according to National Geographic

National Geographic has revealed a list of Spain’s top 25 beach paradises, including some truly stunning beaches in Ibiza and Formentera, with other gems from Mallorca and Menorca making the cut.

The renowned travel magazine has curated a collection of the most picturesque beaches and coves across the country. Among them, the stunning beaches in Ibiza, particularly Cala Saladeta, have earned high praise for their beauty. Known for its shallow, sandy seabed and crystal-clear turquoise waters, Cala Saladeta is a must-visit according to National Geographic.

Cala Saladeta.

This serene spot can be accessed from Cala Salada, which is a popular area reached from Sant Antoni, where boats are often anchored.

Cala Salada.

Stunning beaches in Ibiza and Formentera you can’t miss

Formentera, home to more than one stunning beach, also shines in the list. One standout is Caló des Mort, described by National Geographic as an ideal escape for those wanting to unwind on holiday. Nestled in the eastern corner of Migjorn Bay, this small cove boasts some of the calmest waters in the Balearic Islands. It’s almost like swimming in a natural pool. The magazine notes, “Enjoying the vibrant ochre landscape and turquoise sea under clear skies is an unforgettable experience. Leaving this stunning beach is the hardest part.”

Caló des Mort.

Other beach paradise highlights

In addition to the stunning beaches in Ibiza and Formentera, the list features a variety of breathtaking coastal spots from across Spain. These include Playa de Oyambre in Cantabria; Castro de Baroña in Galicia; Playa de Gulpiyuri in Asturias; Playa de las Catedrales in Ribadeo; and Cala d’Aiguablava in Catalonia.

Other notable entries are Cala Granadella in Jávea, Valencian Community; Playa de Poo in Llanes, Asturias; Playa de Itzurun in Zumaia, Basque Country; and Playa de Matalascañas in Almonte, Huelva, Andalusia.

For those seeking paradise in the Balearics, Menorca’s Cala Macarella and Cala Macarelleta are also on the list, alongside Cala Pola in Tossa de Mar, Catalonia. From the Canary Islands, the magazine highlights Playa de Nogales in La Palma and Playa de Benijo in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Further south, Playa los Genoveses in Almería and Caló d’es Moro in Mallorca stand out as breathtaking destinations, with Playa de Tabarca in Alicante and Playa de Papagayo in Lanzarote also receiving praise. The stunning Playa de Rodas on the Cíes Islands, Playa del Silencio in Cudillero, Asturias, and Cuesta Maneli in Huelva round out the impressive selection.

These stunning beaches in Ibiza, Formentera and beyond represent the best of Spain’s coastal beauty, making them perfect destinations for beach lovers.