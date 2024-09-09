Cala Gració: the cove where Ibiza’s quiet charms shine brightest

Nestled on the beautiful island of Ibiza, Cala Gració is a charming and tranquil cove that offers visitors a relaxing escape from the island’s bustling party scene. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly spot or a peaceful retreat, Cala Gració offers a slice of paradise perfect for all types of visitors.

Located just north of Sant Antoni, this beach is easily accessible and offers a range of amenities that make it an ideal choice for those seeking relaxation or adventure.

Getting to Cala Gració

Cala Gració is located around 2 km from the town of Sant Antoni, making it one of the most convenient beaches for those staying in this part of Ibiza.

You can easily reach the beach by car, bike or even on foot from Sant Antoni. For those coming from Ibiza Town or the airport, a 25-minute drive will bring you directly to the cove. Public buses also run from various parts of the island, including Sant Antoni, making it easy to visit even without a car.

If you drive, there is a dedicated car park near the beach, but it can fill up quickly during the summer months. Arriving early in the day will give you the best chance of securing a spot close to the beach.

Dining and leisure at Cala Gració

While Cala Gració is smaller compared to some of the more famous beaches on the island, it doesn’t lack in amenities. There is a beach bar, Cala Gració Beach Bar, where you can enjoy fresh seafood, Spanish and international cuisine, and refreshing drinks as you gaze out over the crystal-clear waters. The relaxed atmosphere makes it perfect for long lunches or sunset cocktails.

For those looking to explore further, Sant Antoni is just a short distance away, offering a wider variety of dining options, bars and shops. Whether you’re after a casual meal or something more upscale, you’ll find plenty to choose from within easy reach of Cala Gració.

Water sport and equipment rental

Cala Gració is ideal for swimming and snorkelling, thanks to its calm, shallow waters and abundant marine life. The beach is well-sheltered, meaning the sea is generally calm, making it a safe and fun spot for children and less experienced swimmers.

For those interested in water sports, Cala Gració offers opportunities for snorkelling and paddleboarding. Equipment for these activities can be rented directly on the beach, but it’s worth noting that the selection may be more limited compared to larger beaches like Playa d’en Bossa or Cala Comte. However, the peaceful atmosphere and clear waters make this a perfect place to enjoy some gentle aquatic activities without the crowds.

Family-friendly environment

Cala Gració is particularly popular with families thanks to its shallow waters and soft sandy shores. The beach is well-suited for children, as the sea is generally calm, and the gradual slope of the seabed allows for safe paddling and swimming.

Lifeguards are present during the busy summer months, providing an added layer of safety and reassurance for parents.

The surrounding area is also quite peaceful, with little in the way of loud music or large crowds, making it an excellent choice for those visiting with younger children.

Facilities and accessibility

In addition to the beach bar, Cala Gració has basic facilities like toilets and showers, which can be accessed by beachgoers. Sun loungers and umbrellas are available for rent, offering a comfortable way to spend the day by the sea.

As mentioned, there is a small car park nearby, but spaces are limited, so arriving early is recommended, particularly during peak season.

Cala Gració is a serene and picturesque beach that offers the perfect blend of relaxation and leisure activities. Its convenient location, family-friendly environment and calm waters make it one of the best choices for visitors looking to experience a quieter side of Ibiza. Whether you’re planning to spend the day swimming, snorkelling or simply lounging in the sun, Cala Gració promises a memorable day out.