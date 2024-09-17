Located in the municipality of Santa Eulària des Riu, Es Faralló is a delightful yet lesser-known beach that welcomes dogs and their owners. Nestled in the northeastern part of the region, this tranquil retreat is perfect for those seeking a peaceful getaway.

Found near the hill of Puig de s’Eglésia Vella, Es Faralló offers a unique coastal experience with a mix of 25 metres of coarse sand and rocky formations.

Es Faralló: enjoy this natural retreat for dogs on Ibiza’s northeastern coast 1

Open access during summer

What sets Es Faralló apart from many other beaches is its open access to dogs throughout the summer months. Unlike other locations that may impose time restrictions for pet visits, Es Faralló allows dogs to roam freely at any time during the day. It provides an excellent opportunity for dog owners to enjoy the sun and sea with their four-legged companions without worrying about the clock.

Pet-friendly environment

As with all dog-friendly beaches in Ibiza, visitors must adhere to the local rules and regulations to ensure that the beach remains a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

Owners are required to maintain control over their dogs and ensure that their pets are well-behaved. Cleaning up after pets and respecting the space of other beachgoers are essential responsibilities for all visitors.

Es Faralló: enjoy this natural retreat for dogs on Ibiza’s northeastern coast 2

What to expect at Es Faralló beach

Es Faralló’s mix of coarse sand and rocky terrain adds to its rustic charm, making it an excellent spot for dogs to explore.

While it may not boast the fine golden sands of more popular beaches, its quiet, rugged beauty offers a more secluded and natural atmosphere, perfect for those looking to escape the busier tourist spots on the island.

Exploring the surroundings

The beach’s proximity to Puig de s’Eglésia Vella makes it an ideal starting point for those who enjoy hiking or exploring the natural landscape. The surrounding area features picturesque views and pathways that are perfect for a stroll before or after a visit to the beach.

Es Faralló: enjoy this natural retreat for dogs on Ibiza’s northeastern coast 3

Important Information for Visitors

Facilities : Es Faralló is a relatively undeveloped beach, so visitors should be prepared for limited facilities. Bringing your own food, water, and dog supplies is recommended.

: Es Faralló is a relatively undeveloped beach, so visitors should be prepared for limited facilities. Bringing your own food, water, and dog supplies is recommended. Best time to visit : while summer offers unrestricted access, Es Faralló is particularly peaceful in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler, and the beach is less crowded.

: while summer offers unrestricted access, Es Faralló is particularly peaceful in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler, and the beach is less crowded. Accessibility: the beach’s rocky terrain may make it less suitable for people with limited mobility, so it’s important to plan accordingly.

In summary, Es Faralló is a hidden treasure among Ibiza’s dog-friendly beaches. Its relaxed rules, natural beauty, and serene setting make it a fantastic spot for dogs and their owners to unwind and enjoy the island’s coastal charm.