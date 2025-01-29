Sundays in Ibiza are about to get fiercer than ever, as the globally renowned Glitterbox returns to Hï Ibiza for its 8th season, running from 4th May to 5th October 2025. Bringing its signature blend of disco, house, and feel-good energy, the party continues to define Sunday nights on the White Isle, setting the stage for a season filled with music, inclusivity, and self-expression.

A new era for Glitterbox Ibiza 2025

Glitterbox has been a staple of the island’s nightlife since 2017, when the world-famous club first opened its doors. Over the years, the residency has solidified its reputation as a sanctuary for freedom, love, and dancefloor euphoria, celebrating diversity and individuality like no other party. In 2025, it embraces a bolder, sleeker aesthetic with its new tagline: ‘Sundays just got fiercer.’

Glitterbox returns to Hï Ibiza for an amazing 2025 season 1

With 23 electrifying nights scheduled throughout the season, the party is set to bring a fresh artistic direction, reimagined by Studio Moross, the London-based creatives behind its vibrant new visual identity. Expect bold typography, striking colour palettes, and an immersive clubbing experience that captures the unapologetic spirit of this party.

The ultimate Sunday night experience

As the world’s number one club, Hï Ibiza continues to set the benchmark for nightlife experiences, and Glitterbox plays a pivotal role in this vision. The 2025 season will see the return of Glitterbox’s beloved dancers, performers, and club kids, alongside a carefully curated lineup of legendary house DJs and rising stars.

The full lineup announcement is expected in the coming weeks, but if previous years are anything to go by, attendees can anticipate sets from world-class artists who define the party sound.

Glitterbox returns to Hï Ibiza for an amazing 2025 season 2

Speaking about the upcoming season, Wez Saunders, CEO of Defected & Glitterbox, shared his excitement:

“I’m beyond excited to announce that we are returning to Hï Ibiza with Glitterbox this summer! It has always been about celebrating individuality, diversity, and the love of music, and there’s no better place to do that than at the world’s number one club. I can’t wait to bring the energy, the magic, and dancefloor moments that only Glitterbox can deliver.”

Connecting Cultures

Earlier this year, Ibiza’s nightclub unveiled its ‘Connecting Cultures’ ethos for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to creating a space where music unites people from all backgrounds. This vision aligns seamlessly with Glitterbox’s core values of inclusivity and self-expression.

By merging iconic house music, dazzling performances, and a welcoming atmosphere, the residency fosters a sense of community and togetherness, turning Sunday nights into a cultural melting pot.

Why you can’t miss Glitterbox Ibiza 2025

If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in 2025, this party should be at the top of your itinerary. Here’s why:

A legendary atmosphere – From dancers and drag queens to music lovers and first-time visitors , the crowd at this party is like no other, creating an electric energy you won’t find anywhere else.

– From to , the crowd at this party is like no other, creating an you won’t find anywhere else. World-class music – Expect a mix of disco anthems, classic house, and uplifting beats from top-tier DJs who know how to keep the dancefloor alive until sunrise.

– Expect a mix of from who know how to keep the dancefloor alive until sunrise. A visual spectacle – With a brand-new aesthetic for 2025 , the event will be more immersive and visually captivating than ever before.

– With a , the event will be more immersive and visually captivating than ever before. An unparalleled clubbing venue – Hï Ibiza consistently tops global rankings, offering a state-of-the-art sound system, mesmerizing light shows, and a world-class experience.

Glitterbox returns to Hï Ibiza for an amazing 2025 season 3 Glitterbox returns to Hï Ibiza for an amazing 2025 season 4

Get ready for an unforgettable summer

With a fresh new look, a dynamic lineup, and a commitment to celebrating music, love, and self-expression, Glitterbox Ibiza 2025 promises to be one of the most exciting party experiences on the island. Whether you’re a seasoned clubber or a first-time visitor, Sunday nights at Ibiza will once again deliver pure euphoria and unforgettable memories.

Stay tuned for the full lineup announcement and start planning your Ibiza adventure now—because in 2025, Sundays just got fiercer!