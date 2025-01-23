If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in 2025, there’s one event you won’t want to miss: Joseph Capriati Presents METAMORFOSI at the world-renowned Hï Ibiza. From July 4 to October 3, every Friday night will be transformed into an electrifying journey of music, art, and energy, bringing together some of the most innovative electronic music artists in the world.

A new era in Ibiza nightlife

Joseph Capriati, the Italian house and techno icon, is launching a 14-week residency that promises to redefine the clubbing experience. This isn’t just a series of DJ sets; METAMORFOSI is a bold statement of evolution, blending Capriati’s signature sound with cutting-edge visuals and an immersive atmosphere. Ibiza has long been known as the mecca of electronic music, and this residency will further solidify its position as the go-to destination for partygoers looking for unforgettable nights.

Experience the incredible METAMORFOSI party by Joseph Capriati, Hï Ibiza's latest residency for summer 2025 1

Speaking about the concept, Capriati explains, “METAMORFOSI is my vision of transformation, an exploration of sound, energy, and human connection. This residency is not just about music; it’s about creating moments that will live forever.” With each performance, Capriati aims to transport his audience through a unique soundscape that blends deep, soulful beats with high-energy rhythms.

With his unparalleled artistry and deep connection to Ibiza’s club culture, Capriati aims to provide unforgettable experiences for every visitor. The residency will bring together established names and rising stars, offering an eclectic mix of sounds and styles that cater to a diverse audience.

What to expect at METAMORFOSI

Hï Ibiza, officially crowned the world’s number one nightclub for five consecutive years, is the perfect venue to host this groundbreaking event. Featuring state-of-the-art production and world-class sound systems, the venue will be split into:

Theatre Room: where Capriati will take centre stage, delivering his signature soulful techno beats alongside a carefully curated lineup of established legends and rising stars.

Club Room: a haven for true techno lovers, showcasing intense beats from internationally acclaimed artists and promising newcomers.

Outdoor areas: featuring chill-out zones and stylish lounges, offering a space to relax and soak in the vibrant atmosphere before diving back into the action.

Expect a fusion of raw energy, masterful precision, and a truly immersive audio-visual journey, with Metamorfosi Records curating the soundtrack for an unforgettable night. From pulsating basslines to hypnotic melodies, every element of the experience is designed to captivate and inspire.

Why you shouldn’t miss it

Capriati is renowned for pushing the boundaries of electronic music, and his party is set to be his most ambitious project yet. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the Ibiza scene, this residency offers something unique:

Exclusive performances every Friday, delivering fresh and dynamic sets.

every Friday, delivering fresh and dynamic sets. A multi-sensory experience , with breathtaking visuals and stage design.

, with breathtaking visuals and stage design. A vibrant community , bringing together music lovers from around the globe.

, bringing together music lovers from around the globe. Unforgettable memories, as each night promises to be an exploration of sound and connection.

Yann Pissenem, CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment, highlights the impact of this event: “Joseph Capriati is an unstoppable force, and METAMORFOSI is a game-changer, setting a new standard for what’s possible on the island.”

The story behind the event

Derived from the concept of transformation, this party represents a journey of growth and evolution, merging music, art, and culture. Inspired by nature’s raw beauty and futuristic elements, it invites guests to embrace change and immerse themselves in a world where sound reshapes reality.

Capriati’s deep connection to Ibiza, built over nearly two decades of performances, makes this project even more special. It’s a celebration of everything that makes Ibiza the epicentre of the global electronic music scene. The residency will also feature surprise guests and exclusive collaborations, ensuring that no two nights are the same.

How to get your tickets

Tickets for METAMORFOSI are now available directly from our website. As one of the most anticipated events of the summer, securing your spot in advance is highly recommended. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience.

Stay updated by following us on:

Plan your Ibiza escape

Whether you’re visiting Ibiza for the first time or returning for another unforgettable summer, Capriati’s party is a must-experience event. Combine it with Ibiza’s stunning beaches, vibrant markets, and world-class restaurants for the ultimate getaway.

During the day, unwind on the island’s breathtaking beaches, explore charming old town streets, or indulge in gourmet cuisine at one of Ibiza’s top restaurants. As night falls, immerse yourself in the world of METAMORFOSI, where music and magic collide.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative clubbing experience – Ibiza 2025 is calling!